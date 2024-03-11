Domestic Product enters Derby picture with win in Tampa Bay Derby

1 of 3 | Domestic Product (middle horse) wins Saturday's Tampa Bay Derby, earning a spot in the Kentucky Derby field. SV Photography, courtesy of Tampa Bay Downs

On the global scene, upsets were the rule in both Australia and in Hong Kong.

The Road to the Roses

An apparent communications outage sent the tote system belly-up Saturday afternoon at Tampa Bay Downs, occasioning a half-hour delay -- and eliminating wagering -- in the running of the Grade III Tampa Bay Derby. Then it came down to a four-horse cavalry charge to the finish and a delay before the race was announced as official.

All of that aside, Domestic Product got the win and the 50 points on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" leaderboard, followed by No More Time, Grand Mo the First and Heartened.

Domestic Product, a Klaravich Stables homebred by Practical Joke, had finished 10th and fifth in his last two races and scored just his second win. Trainer Chad Brown said he probably needs another race before trying the Kentucky Derby.

The Path to the Oaks

Kinza romped to her third straight win in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Santa Ysabel Stakes at Santa Anita. As usual, the Carpe Diem filly went quickly to the lead and never looked back, winning by 5 lengths.

She is ineligible for the Kentucky Oaks as her trainer, Bob Baffert, is banned from all things Churchill Downs Inc.

Distaff

We suggested in the preview of Saturday's $300,000 Grade I Beholder Mile that Sweet Azteca might be gone before the rest of them got going. That was about right, although Sweet Azteca wasn't quite as dominant as she had been in her two previous wins.

The Sharp Azteca 4-year-old got the lead shook off mild pressure and then held safe Adare Manor to win by 3/4 length. She improved to 3-for-4 for trainer Michael McCarthy.

Double-digit long shots Tiny Temper and Misty Veil battled to the finish in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Azeri Stakes at Oaklawn Park with Tiny Temper getting the better of things by a neck.

Bellamore was third and the favorite, Hot and Sultry, finished a fading fifth. Tiny Temper, a 4-year-old Arrogate filly out of the Blame mare Don't Blame Me, now has won three of her last four starts.

Classic

Skippylongstocking pressed the pace into the stretch in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Challenger Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs, took over easily and won by 2 1/2 lengths as the odds-on favorite. The 5-year-old son of Exaggerator also won this race last year.

Filly & Mare Turf

Sparkle Blue stole a march on five rivals in Saturday's $225,000 Grade II Hillsborough Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs, jumping right out to the lead and holding on to win by 1/2 length over fellow longshot Aspen Grove.

Waskesiu rated behind the leading trio in Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Florida Oaks at Tampa Bay Downs, responded when roused by jockey Junior Alvarado straightening for home and prevailed by1 length over Style Points.

Medoro stalked the pace in Sunday's $100,000 China Doll Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita, took charge in the stretch and drew off to a 2 1/2-length victory.

Turf

Full Nelson stalked and pounced in Saturday's 1-mile, $75,000 Columbia Stakes for 3-year-olds at Tampa Bay Downs, shooting by the leaders in the lane and then kicking away to win by 1 3/4 lengths.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Hot Fudge put her nose on the line just in front of Kant Hurry Love at the end of Saturday's $100,000 Correction Stakes on a muddy Aqueduct strip.

Red Carpet Ready outfinished the favorite, Olivia Darling, by 1/2 length to post the victory in Saturday's $125,000 Hurricane Bertie Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Sprint

Candy Overload rallied from the rear of the field in Saturday's $125,000 Big Daddy Stakes on the Turfway Park all-weather and outfinished the favorite, Shefflin, by 3/4 length.

Turf Sprint

Mucho Del Oro led the way down the hillside course in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III San Simeon at Santa Anita, battled with Dancing Buck midway home and finally held that one safe by 1/2 length.

Coppola parked just behind the speed in Saturday's $100,000 Silks Run Stakes at Gulfstream Park, got serious nearing the furlong pole and was just up in the final strides to win by 1/2 length over Panther Island. The odds-on favorite, Big Invasion, finished fourth with a wide trip.

Stone Silent, the odds-on favorite, tracked down pacesetting Future Is Now to the sixteenth pole in Sunday's $120,000 Captiva Island Stakes for fillies and mares, then dueled her way to a 1/2-length victory.

Around the world, around the clock

Hong Kong

California Spangle led all the way to a 1-length victory in Sunday's Group 1 Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup, stamping his visa for a trip to Dubai and the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint.

California Spangle had missed the frame in four straight races coming into the Cup and had not won a Group 1 event since December 2022. Trainer Tony Cruz said he needed the veteran to show him he should load up for Dubai.

Australia

There were three Group 1 races Saturday in Australia and all ended in upsets.

Celestial Legend defeated favorite Militarize in a tight finish in Saturday's Group 1 The Agency Randwick Guineas at Royal Randwick.

Lady Laguna scored a more decisive upset in the Group 1 James Squire Canterbury Stakes on the same program, dispatching the favorite, Everest Stakes winner Think About It, by 1 1/2 lengths.

And at Flemington, the Group 1 Yulong Newmarket Handicap produced yet another upset as Cylinder, under Jamie Kah, rallied stoutly along the stands side and relegated favorite Imperatriz to second by 1 1/4 lengths.