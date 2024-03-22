Miami Open: Sabalenka beats Badosa in first match since 'unthinkable' Koltsov death

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (pictured) needed just 83 minutes to beat best friend Paula Badosa in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 22 (UPI) -- Aryna Sabalenka sustained her typical power and aggression for a straight-sets win over best friend Paula Badosa on Friday at the Miami Open, a match coming days after the death of former boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov. The match was Sabalenka's first since Koltsov's death, which police said occurred from "apparent suicide" Monday, at a hotel just north of Miami Beach, Fla. Sabalenka, who has not been made available to the media, said Wednesday that her "heart is broken" from what she called "an unthinkable tragedy." Advertisement

"Both of us are pretty strong mentally," Badosa said of Sabalenka. "We're strong women. She proved that. I proved that. We know how to disconnect for two hours."

Badosa, who draped her right arm around Sabalenka as the two walked off the court Friday, called the match "uncomfortable." She also said she isn't surprised by her friend's ability to push through the pain and maintain focus on the court.

Sabalenka not only weathered the death of Koltsov, a former NHL player, but also was delayed in her tournament debut.

The match, initially scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT, was postponed by six hours because of heavy rain on the Hard Rock Stadium campus in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sabalenka went on to break Badosa's serve three times in the 6-4, 6-3 triumph. The Belarusian, ranked No. 2 in the world, needed just 83 minutes to dispatch of the No. 80-ranked Brazilian. Sabalenka totaled 20 winners and 26 unforced errors, compared to 16 and 35, respectively, from her counterpart. Badosa also failed to convert her lone break point opportunity.

Both players wore all-black outfits in the second-round showdown, symbolic of the somber start to the week.

Sabalenka, the 2024 Australian Open champion, used her sizzling serves to tire Badosa early on. She then leaned on her backhand before finishing off her foe with forceful forehands.

Badosa, who went down to her knees in exhaustion during one of the rallies, said she expects Sabalenka to maintain composure throughout the tournament. Sabalenka will meet No. 36 Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the Round of 32. The winner will face No. 68 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan or No. 79 Greet Minnen of Belgium for a trip to the quarterfinals.

"She's a very, very strong woman, [with a] strong personality," Badosa said of Sabalenka's composure. "You can see it on the court. Especially [because] I know her off court, it doesn't surprise me at all.

"I knew she was going to play very well or like normal. I told her I wish her the best. Let's see if she can go very deep in this tournament."

No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States and No. 14 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia were among the other top women to advance Friday at the Miami Open. Several other matches were suspended because of an evening storm.

No. 14 Ugo Humbert of France was the top men's player to advance Friday before play was suspended. No. 60 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic also upset No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia in an early match.