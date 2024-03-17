March Madness to begin with 68 college basketball teams vying to be No. 1

UConn coach Dan Hurley talks to his team during a game against Saint Mary's in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament last March. UConn won the national title by topping San Diego State in the final game. Photo courtesy of UConn Athletics
March 17 (UPI) -- The selections have been made, and 68 men's teams will compete for the NCAA National Championship, starting with four squads competing Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
The 68 will be pared down to 64, and then halved five more times until two teams are left in the tournament.
Final Four action and the NCAA championship game are scheduled for April 6 and 8, respectively, as State Farm Stadium in in Glendale, Ariz.
Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live. Every game in the tournament will be shown via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.
Those First Four games will feature Howard taking on Wagner, Colorado State facing Virginia, Grambling opposing Montana State and Colorado playing Boise State.
On the women's side, this will be the last dance for Caitlin Clark, the University of Iowa Hawkeyes standout who set the all time NCAA Division 1 scoring record earlier this month and is projected to be the No. 1 one pick in the WNBA Draft.
In addition to her athletic prowess, Clark has driven a surge in the local economies of towns where she plays, a phenomenon dubbed "Clark-onomics."
The women's tournament begins with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday and concludes with the championship game April 7.
Men's Tournament Schedule
Round of 64
East Region, Thursday in Omaha, Neb.
BYU vs. Duquesne
Illinois vs. Morehead State
Washington State vs. Drake
Iowa State vs. South Dakota State
South Region, Thursday in Pittsburgh
Texas Tech vs. N.C. State
Kentucky vs. Oakland
Midwestern Region, Thursday in Salt Lake City
Gonzaga vs. McNeese
Kansas vs. Samford
Midwestern Region, Thursday in Salt Lake City
South Carolina vs. Oregon
Creighton vs. Akron
Midwestern Region, Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.
Texas vs. Virginia or Colorado State
Tennessee vs. St. Peter's
West Region, Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina vs. Howard or Wagner
Mississippi State vs. Michigan State
West Region, Thursday in Salt Lake City
Dayton vs. Nevada
Arizona vs. Long Beach State
East Region, Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y.
UConn vs. Stetson
Florida Atlantic vs. Northwestern
East Region, Friday in Spokane, Wash.
San Diego State vs. UAB
Auburn vs. Yale
South Region, Friday in Memphis
Houston vs. Longwood
Nebraska vs. Texas A&M
South Region, Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Wisconsin vs. James Madison
Duke vs. Vermont
South Region, Friday in Indianapolis
Florida vs. Boise State or Colorado
Marquette vs. Western Kentucky
Midwestern Region, Friday in Indianapolis
Purdue vs. Montana State or Grambling State
Utah State vs. TCUWest Region, Friday in Spokane, Wash.
Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon
Alabama vs. Charleston
West Region, Friday in Memphis
Clemson vs. New Mexico
Baylor vs. Colgate