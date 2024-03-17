March Madness to begin with 68 college basketball teams vying to be No. 1

UConn coach Dan Hurley talks to his team during a game against Saint Mary's in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament last March. UConn won the national title by topping San Diego State in the final game. Photo courtesy of UConn Athletics

March 17 (UPI) -- The selections have been made, and 68 men's teams will compete for the NCAA National Championship, starting with four squads competing Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. The 68 will be pared down to 64, and then halved five more times until two teams are left in the tournament. Advertisement

Final Four action and the NCAA championship game are scheduled for April 6 and 8, respectively, as State Farm Stadium in in Glendale, Ariz.

Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live. Every game in the tournament will be shown via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.

Those First Four games will feature Howard taking on Wagner, Colorado State facing Virginia, Grambling opposing Montana State and Colorado playing Boise State.

On the women's side, this will be the last dance for Caitlin Clark, the University of Iowa Hawkeyes standout who set the all time NCAA Division 1 scoring record earlier this month and is projected to be the No. 1 one pick in the WNBA Draft.

In addition to her athletic prowess, Clark has driven a surge in the local economies of towns where she plays, a phenomenon dubbed "Clark-onomics."

Advertisement

The women's tournament begins with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday and concludes with the championship game April 7.

Men's Tournament Schedule

Round of 64

East Region, Thursday in Omaha, Neb.

BYU vs. Duquesne

Illinois vs. Morehead State

Washington State vs. Drake

Iowa State vs. South Dakota State

South Region, Thursday in Pittsburgh

Texas Tech vs. N.C. State

Kentucky vs. Oakland

Midwestern Region, Thursday in Salt Lake City

Gonzaga vs. McNeese

Kansas vs. Samford

Midwestern Region, Thursday in Salt Lake City

South Carolina vs. Oregon

Creighton vs. Akron

Midwestern Region, Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.

Texas vs. Virginia or Colorado State

Tennessee vs. St. Peter's

West Region, Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.

North Carolina vs. Howard or Wagner

Mississippi State vs. Michigan State

West Region, Thursday in Salt Lake City

Dayton vs. Nevada

Arizona vs. Long Beach State

East Region, Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

UConn vs. Stetson

Florida Atlantic vs. Northwestern

East Region, Friday in Spokane, Wash.

San Diego State vs. UAB

Auburn vs. Yale

South Region, Friday in Memphis

Houston vs. Longwood

Nebraska vs. Texas A&M

South Region, Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Wisconsin vs. James Madison

Duke vs. Vermont

Advertisement

South Region, Friday in Indianapolis

Florida vs. Boise State or Colorado

Marquette vs. Western Kentucky

Midwestern Region, Friday in Indianapolis

Purdue vs. Montana State or Grambling State

Utah State vs. TCUWest Region, Friday in Spokane, Wash.

Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon

Alabama vs. Charleston

West Region, Friday in Memphis

Clemson vs. New Mexico

Baylor vs. Colgate