March Madness: Men's, women's college basketball teams await Selection Sunday

1 of 6 | All-American guard Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are among the favorites to win the 2024 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of men's and women's college basketball players and millions of fans will learn the fate of their teams on Selection Sunday, when respective 68-team brackets for the annual tournaments are revealed. The men's selection show will air at 6 p.m. EDT Sunday on CBS. The women's selection show will air at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Advertisement

While some teams are virtual locks to be included in the fields, seeds for top teams and invitations for long shots will be determined by Sunday through conference tournaments and committee deliberations.

The men's tournament will air on TNT, TBS, CBS and truTV. The women's tournament will air on ABC and ESPN platforms.

First Four round games for the men's tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday in Dayton. The First Four for the women's tournament will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the sites of the higher-seeded teams.

First- and second-round games for the men's tournament will be held Thursday through March 24 The first two rounds of the women's tournament will be held Wednesday through March 25.

The women's Final Four and title game will be April 5 and 7, respectively. The men's Final Four will be April 6. The men's finale will be April 8.

Defending champion UConn, as well as Houston, Purdue, Arizona and Tennessee, are among the favorites to win the men's title. Undefeated South Carolina, Iowa, defending champion LSU, UConn and Stanford are among the women's favorites.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark will be among the top viewership draws. Purdue's Zach Edey, North Carolina's R.J. Davis, Tennessee's Dalton Knecht, Kansas' Hunter Dickinson and Duke's Kyle Filipowski are among the must-watch players expected to participate in the men's tournament.

USC's JuJu Watkins, Stanford's Cameron Brink, LSU's Angel Reese, UConn's Paige Bueckers and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso should join Clark as the top draws in the women's tournament.