Roberto Duran arrives at a photocall for the film "Hands of Stone" during the 69th annual Cannes International Film Festival in 2016. The 72-year-old four-time boxing champion is undergoing medical treatment for an atrioventricular blockage, his family said Saturday.

March 16 (UPI) -- Boxing legend Roberto Durán is receiving medical care for a heart condition, his family said Saturday. "The Durán family reports that our champion suffered a health complication due to a Complete Auriculoventricular 'Complete AV Blockage,'" his family said in a post on Instagram. "We await the results to share more information about his health later." Advertisement

Durán, 72, is a Panamanian boxer known as the "Hands of Stone" who has won championships in four different weight classes.

The World Boxing Association issued a statement sending its best wishes to Duran, who has long been a supporter of the organization's events and programs.

"The organization wishes a speedy recovery to the champion. We also hope that he will soon be able to resume his activities as the great world figure he is."

The WBC reported in 2020 that Durán was hospitalized due to COVID-19. His sons reported mild symptoms, but extra measures were taken due to Duran, who was 69 at the time, being in a high-risk category.