College Football Playoff officials consider 14-team bracket in 2026

Officials continue to iron out details for the future College Football Playoff system.

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- College Football Playoff officials, who just announced a new 12-team format, are considering the addition of two more entrants for a potential 14-team bracket in 2026. Sources told ESPN, CBS and The Athletic about the discussions, which occurred during College Football Playoff meetings Wednesday in Dallas. Advertisement

"There's work still to be done," College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN.

The College Football Playoff board announced Tuesday that the new 12-team format, starting this postseason, will feature the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams.

The playoff system started in college football in 2014, but triggered many arguments over the years, surrounding teams that were left out and whether those picked deserved selection.

If it comes to pass, details would need to be ironed out about the logistics of a 14-team bracket, likely including automatic qualifiers, a selection process, byes, locations, broadcast platforms and financial terms.

The 5-7, 12-team model will be in place for 2024 and 2025. The College Football Playoff board will continue discussions to determine the format after that.

"We talked about some formatting and 14 came up," Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti told The Athletic. "We've got more work to do."

The 2024 college football season will start Aug. 24. The 12-team playoff will start Dec. 20, with the finale scheduled for Jan. 19 in Miami Gardens, Fla.