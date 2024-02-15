EA Sports releases trailer for highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game

A rendering is shown of Alabama's Big Al mascot for the upcoming EA Sports game College Football 25. Photo courtesy of EA Sports

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- EA Sports released a trailer for College Football 25 and confirmed plans to release the game this summer, ending a hiatus of more than 10 years for the popular video line, the company said Thursday. "Hello, college football fans," EA Sports said in a news release. "While Michigan fans may still be reveling in their championship win, just remember -- if the confetti didn't rain down on your team in January, you'll soon be able to lead your school to glory when EA Sports College Football 25 launches this summer." Advertisement

EA Sports said a "full reveal" for the game is planned for May. The relaunch of the College Football series has been hinted at several times over the last few years, but issues posed by the new name, image and likeness landscape of college sports and a lack of advertising led to uncertainty about a release.

Yeah, It's really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8— EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

College Football 25's first trailer features footage of iconic Rose Bowl Stadium and references to more than a dozen programs, including Michigan, LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, Georgia, Texas and Alabama.

Actor Brandon Brown, who sews jerseys while on the field at the Rose Bowl in the trailer, mentioned those who doubted the game's revival.

"Yeah, we've seen the posts, the predictions, the doubts," Brown said. "We get it. It's been a minute. Let's just say, this ain't the only jersey we've been working on. The game this sport deserves cause pretty soon, this place will be full again. Until then, cue the crowd noise."

The NCAA Football franchise was discontinued in 2013 after a federal judge ruled that the association violated U.S. antirust law by preventing college athletes from being compensated for using their name, image and likeness.

EA Sports, which also produces Madden and other sport-related games, announced in February 2021 that it was rebooting the college football video game series. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA approved a policy that allowed college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness.

Daryl Hoyt, the vice president and general manager of EA Sports, told ESPN in 2022 that the game would be released this summer.

The company said in May that players were cleared to opt in for portrayal of their name, image and likeness in the upcoming college football game -- and to profit from inclusion -- for the first time.

EA Sports contracted OneTeam Partners to help coordinate the injection of name, image and likeness for eligible Division I Football Bowl Subdivision players into the game.

The College Football Players Association later urged players to boycott the game due to the reportedly low payout they would receive for their inclusion.

EA Sports had no comment on how or when those issues were resolved. More than 16,000 athletes participated in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision during the 2022-23 season, according to the NCAA.