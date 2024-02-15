Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 1:34 PM

EA Sports releases trailer for highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game

By Alex Butler
A rendering is shown of Alabama's Big Al mascot for the upcoming EA Sports game College Football 25. Photo courtesy of EA Sports
A rendering is shown of Alabama's Big Al mascot for the upcoming EA Sports game College Football 25. Photo courtesy of EA Sports

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- EA Sports released a trailer for College Football 25 and confirmed plans to release the game this summer, ending a hiatus of more than 10 years for the popular video line, the company said Thursday.

"Hello, college football fans," EA Sports said in a news release. "While Michigan fans may still be reveling in their championship win, just remember -- if the confetti didn't rain down on your team in January, you'll soon be able to lead your school to glory when EA Sports College Football 25 launches this summer."

Advertisement

EA Sports said a "full reveal" for the game is planned for May. The relaunch of the College Football series has been hinted at several times over the last few years, but issues posed by the new name, image and likeness landscape of college sports and a lack of advertising led to uncertainty about a release.

College Football 25's first trailer features footage of iconic Rose Bowl Stadium and references to more than a dozen programs, including Michigan, LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, Georgia, Texas and Alabama.

Advertisement

Actor Brandon Brown, who sews jerseys while on the field at the Rose Bowl in the trailer, mentioned those who doubted the game's revival.

"Yeah, we've seen the posts, the predictions, the doubts," Brown said. "We get it. It's been a minute. Let's just say, this ain't the only jersey we've been working on. The game this sport deserves cause pretty soon, this place will be full again. Until then, cue the crowd noise."

The NCAA Football franchise was discontinued in 2013 after a federal judge ruled that the association violated U.S. antirust law by preventing college athletes from being compensated for using their name, image and likeness.

EA Sports, which also produces Madden and other sport-related games, announced in February 2021 that it was rebooting the college football video game series. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA approved a policy that allowed college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness.

Daryl Hoyt, the vice president and general manager of EA Sports, told ESPN in 2022 that the game would be released this summer.

The company said in May that players were cleared to opt in for portrayal of their name, image and likeness in the upcoming college football game -- and to profit from inclusion -- for the first time.

Advertisement

EA Sports contracted OneTeam Partners to help coordinate the injection of name, image and likeness for eligible Division I Football Bowl Subdivision players into the game.

The College Football Players Association later urged players to boycott the game due to the reportedly low payout they would receive for their inclusion.

EA Sports had no comment on how or when those issues were resolved. More than 16,000 athletes participated in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision during the 2022-23 season, according to the NCAA.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Soccer: Striker Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG after season
Soccer // 2 hours ago
Soccer: Striker Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG after season
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Star striker Kylian Mbappe told Paris Saint-Germain that he plans to leave the French Ligue 1 team after the season.
Daytona 500: Ford drivers Joey Logano, Michael McDowell lead starting grid
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Daytona 500: Ford drivers Joey Logano, Michael McDowell lead starting grid
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Joey Logano and Michael McDowell will lead the 2024 Daytona 500 starting grid after their Fords clocked the fastest times in qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ousts defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
NFL // 5 hours ago
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ousts defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Kyle Shanahan believes there was an issue with Steve Wilks fitting the San Francisco 49ers' defensive scheme, he told reporters, when announcing his decision to fire the defensive coordinator.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark set to break women's basketball scoring record vs. Michigan
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Iowa's Caitlin Clark set to break women's basketball scoring record vs. Michigan
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is set to break the NCAA women's basketball scoring record, needing just eight points to pass Kelsey Plum in career points ahead of a game against Michigan on Thursday in Iowa City.
Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns C Drew Eubanks
NBA // 9 hours ago
Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns C Drew Eubanks
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Injured Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested after he allegedly punched Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks in a parking tunnel before tip off of their game at Footprint Center, Phoenix police said.
Ohio State fires basketball coach Chris Holtmann after 7 seasons
Sports News // 1 day ago
Ohio State fires basketball coach Chris Holtmann after 7 seasons
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ohio State has fired basketball coach Chris Holtmann amid a 14-11 regular-season campaign.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admitted on his podcast that his bump of Andy Reid, which nearly knocked over the 65-year-old coach during the Super Bowl, was "unacceptable."
MLB: Rays, Mets among 9 teams to wear 2024 City Connect uniforms
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB: Rays, Mets among 9 teams to wear 2024 City Connect uniforms
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets will be among nine teams that will wear City Connect alternate uniforms during the 2024 season, the league and Nike announced.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan to launch mental health YouTube series
NBA // 1 day ago
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan to launch mental health YouTube series
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan will launch a YouTube series Tuesday, discussing mental health with past and present NBA stars and influencers, he announced Wednesday.
College basketball: Syracuse guards spark upset of No. 7 North Carolina
Sports News // 1 day ago
College basketball: Syracuse guards spark upset of No. 7 North Carolina
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Syracuse guards Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling combined for 48 points to lead the unranked Orange to an 86-79 upset over No. 7 North Carolina.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns C Drew Eubanks
Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns C Drew Eubanks
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Iowa's Caitlin Clark set to break women's basketball scoring record vs. Michigan
Iowa's Caitlin Clark set to break women's basketball scoring record vs. Michigan
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ousts defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ousts defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'
Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement