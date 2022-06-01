Trending
NFL
June 1, 2022

John Madden honored with cover of 'Madden NFL 23' video game

By Alex Butler
The late Oakland Raiders coach and NFL commentator John Madden will be featured on three different covers of the Madden NFL 23 video game. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Football icon John Madden, who died Dec. 28, will grace the cover of Madden NFL 23 this year as a tribute for his life and contributions to the game, video game company Electronic Arts announced Wednesday.

The newest edition of the popular game will be released in August. Madden will grace the cover for the first time in more than two decades. Most past covers featured football stars who produced pristine performances in the NFL season leading up to the game's release.

Madden NFL 23 will feature three unique covers, which each depict the Hall of Fame coach. The Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition will feature artwork created by Chuck Styles.

"As someone who grew up loving football, playing in the suburbs of West Philadelphia, it's a full circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art," Styles said in a news release.

Another cover will feature Madden being carried off the field after he led the Oakland Raiders to a victory in Super Bowl XI. A third cover will feature a photo of Madden in the broadcast booth.

Madden NFL 23 will also offer an interactive experience that will show Madden leading opposing teams of All Madden athletes facing off in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. Madden's voice will return to the game in remastered audio clips.

An image of former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden as he left the field as a Super Bowl champion, will grace one of the covers of Madden NFL 23. Photo courtesy of EA Sports/Madden NFL

EA Sports plans to release an official reveal trailer for the game Thursday on social media.

Madden coached the Raiders from 1969 to 1978. He posted a 112-32-14 overall record and won a Super Bowl in 1976. Madden worked in the broadcast booth from 1979 through 2008 for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC. The Madden NFL video game series launched in 1988.

Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Madden died at 85. His cause of death was not disclosed.

