John Madden honored with cover of 'Madden NFL 23' video game

"As someone who grew up loving football, playing in the suburbs of West Philadelphia, it's a full circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art," Styles said in a news release.
Another cover will feature Madden being carried off the field after he led the Oakland Raiders to a victory in Super Bowl XI. A third cover will feature a photo of Madden in the broadcast booth.
An image of former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden as he left the field as a Super Bowl champion, will grace one of the covers of Madden NFL 23. Photo courtesy of EA Sports/Madden NFL
EA Sports plans to release an official reveal trailer for the game Thursday on social media.
Madden coached the Raiders from 1969 to 1978. He posted a 112-32-14 overall record and won a Super Bowl in 1976. Madden worked in the broadcast booth from 1979 through 2008 for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC. The Madden NFL video game series launched in 1988.
Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Madden died at 85. His cause of death was not disclosed.