Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 7:59 AM

Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce throw punches in college basketball brawl

By Alex Butler

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A flurry of fists flew in the handshake line after a Texas A&M-Commerce win over Incarnate Word, with several angered college basketball players needing to be separated on the floor of a tiny San Antonio gym.

The fight erupted Monday at the Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both schools and the Southland Conference are reviewing the incident for potential disciplinary measures.

Advertisement

"UIW and Texas A&M University-Commerce apologize for the behavior exhibited by our respective men's basketball programs following the game on Monday night," the schools said in a joint statement.

"The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions."

Sophomore guard Alonzo Dodd scored a game-high 20 points and recorded seven rebounds and five assists in the 76-72 victory. Senior guard Kalen Williams chipped in 16 points for the Lions.

The Lions outshot the Cardinals 41.3% to 39.4%. They also shot 40% from 3-point range, compared to the Cardinals' 26.7% clip from downtown. Senior guard Josh Morgan scored 18 points off the bench for the Cardinals.

Advertisement

The handshake line interaction appeared triggered by a conversation between the Lions' Prince Davies and Cardinals' Alex Anderson. The two exchanged words after passing each other. Several more players then got involved in the verbal exchange, which led to a physical altercation. A mob of bodies intertwined near half court and shifted around the floor, with several people falling on the ground.

The announcers of the ESPN broadcast said a girl in the crowd and a trainer, who had a bloodied face, also were hit in the incident.

The Lions (10-17) will battle Nicholls State (14-12) at 4 p.m. EST Saturday in Thibodaux, La. The Cardinals (8-18) will face McNeese State (23-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Lake Charles, La.

Read More

Latest Headlines

College basketball: Geno Auriemma passes Mike Krzyzewski as second-winningest coach
MLB // 1 minute ago
College basketball: Geno Auriemma passes Mike Krzyzewski as second-winningest coach
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Geno Auriemma is now the second-winningest coach in men's or women's college basketball, after passing Mike Krzyzewski for the honor through a 75-53 UConn win over Creighton.
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
Sports News // 10 hours ago
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- William Byron took a tap from behind and nudged Brad Keselowski's car sideways, taking out a large portion of the field with nine laps to go in the Daytona 500 before going on to win Monday in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals
MLB // 14 hours ago
Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Lerner family, which two years ago announced it was looking to sell the Washington Nationals, said Monday it now intends to keep the Major League Baseball franchise for the foreseeable future.
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
NBA // 21 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Jacque Vaughn after a 21-33 start to the 2023-24 season, the team announced Monday.
Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks
MLB // 21 hours ago
Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with closer Liam Hendriks.
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
Sports News // 22 hours ago
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Coach Rick Pitino bashed his players after another St. John's loss, calling them unathletic, slow and weak. He also criticized team facilities and said he is having the "most unenjoyable experience" of his life.
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
MLB // 23 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is recovering from elbow surgery. will not play in the Los Angeles Dodgers' spring training opener, manager Dave Roberts announced.
Sierra Leone, Track Phantom lock up Kentucky Derby spots
Sports News // 1 day ago
Sierra Leone, Track Phantom lock up Kentucky Derby spots
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- With weekend Kentucky Derby prep action stretching from the Bayous of Louisiana to Japan and back to New Mexico, two colts locked in spots in the Run for the Roses,
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James and other elite players say they want more competition in the NBA All-Star Game after combining for a record 397 points in the latest meeting between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.
Weather pushes Daytona 500 to Monday
Sports News // 1 day ago
Weather pushes Daytona 500 to Monday
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Rain has forced NASCAR to move its season opening Daytona 500 stock car race back a day, the first time in a dozen years the race has been postponed for a full day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement