Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A flurry of fists flew in the handshake line after a Texas A&M-Commerce win over Incarnate Word, with several angered college basketball players needing to be separated on the floor of a tiny San Antonio gym.

The fight erupted Monday at the Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both schools and the Southland Conference are reviewing the incident for potential disciplinary measures.

Advertisement

"UIW and Texas A&M University-Commerce apologize for the behavior exhibited by our respective men's basketball programs following the game on Monday night," the schools said in a joint statement.

"The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions."

Sophomore guard Alonzo Dodd scored a game-high 20 points and recorded seven rebounds and five assists in the 76-72 victory. Senior guard Kalen Williams chipped in 16 points for the Lions.

The Lions outshot the Cardinals 41.3% to 39.4%. They also shot 40% from 3-point range, compared to the Cardinals' 26.7% clip from downtown. Senior guard Josh Morgan scored 18 points off the bench for the Cardinals.

Advertisement

The handshake line interaction appeared triggered by a conversation between the Lions' Prince Davies and Cardinals' Alex Anderson. The two exchanged words after passing each other. Several more players then got involved in the verbal exchange, which led to a physical altercation. A mob of bodies intertwined near half court and shifted around the floor, with several people falling on the ground.

The announcers of the ESPN broadcast said a girl in the crowd and a trainer, who had a bloodied face, also were hit in the incident.

The Lions (10-17) will battle Nicholls State (14-12) at 4 p.m. EST Saturday in Thibodaux, La. The Cardinals (8-18) will face McNeese State (23-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Lake Charles, La.