7 Michigan State players charged in tunnel assault against rival Michigan

Seven of the eight players Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended after an altercation with two Michigan players are facing criminal charges. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Seven Michigan State football players are being charged for an incident in the stadium tunnel last month in which they were videotaped in a brawl with two Michigan players. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office announced charges for Khary Crump, Jacoby Windmon, Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young. Advertisement

According to ESPN, Crump is charged with felonious assault for hitting Michigan's Gemon Green with his helmet. Brown, Grose, White, Wright and Young are charged with aggravated assault. Windmon is charged with one count of assault and battery.

The incident took place on Oct. 29 after the Wolverines defeated the Spartans 29-7 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. In the tunnel, video captured a group of Michigan State players surrounding Green and teammate Ja'Den McBurrows.

The group had McBurrows on the ground and was kicking and hitting him. Green was diagnosed with a concussion afterward and missed one game.

"At the University of Michigan, we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office to this unfortunate incident," Michigan president Santa J. Ono said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

"We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter."

The seven Michigan State players were suspended, plus Malcolm Jones, who was not criminally charged for his role in the incident. The charges came after an investigation by the University of Michigan department of public safety.

ESPN reported that Michigan increased security in the tunnel during home games since the incident.