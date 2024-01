Alabama safety Caleb Downs (2) received second-team All-American honors as a freshman in 2023. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs will enter the college football transfer portal, becoming the latest Crimson Tide star to make the move since coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. Sources told ESPN, 247 Sports and On3.com about the decision Wednesday. Advertisement

Downs was the No. 4 tackler in the Southeastern Conference, with 107 takedowns. He also logged two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery and returned a punt for a 90-yard touchdown.

He earned second-team All-American honors, and also was named first-team All-SEC and SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Downs, with 70 solo tackles and 37 assisted tackles, appeared in 14 games for the Tide. He is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Bond announced last week that he would seek to transfer. Bond, the first starter from 2023 to enter the portal since Saban's departure, announced Sunday that he plans to go to Texas.

Bond led the Tide with 48 catches in 14 games. He totaled 668 yards and four scores last season.

College athletes must notify their school's compliance office about interest in transferring before they are added to the portal.

Those schools then have two business days to enter that player's name into the online database, which shows coaches what players are available.