Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 11, 2024 / 2:30 PM

Coach Dan Lanning commits to Oregon return amid Alabama rumors

By Alex Butler

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Dan Lanning committed to coach Oregon next season, amid speculation that he would leave to become Nick Saban's replacement at Alabama, the Ducks coach announced Thursday on social media.

"I want to be here in Eugene, Ore., for as long as Eugene will have me," Lanning said in a video posted to his Instagram and X accounts. "This place has everything I could possibly ever want.

Advertisement

"There is a little bit of a problem in society today with people looking for what's next and where there is an opportunity. The reality is, the grass is not always greener. In fact, the grass is [expletive] green in Eugene."

Lanning, 37, was a graduate assistant under Saban in 2015 at Alabama. He also had stops at Arizona State, Sam Houston State, Memphis and Georgia.

Lanning, who was the defensive coordinator at Georgia from 2019 to 2021, was hired at Oregon in 2022. He led the Ducks to a 10-3 record in his first season. The Ducks were 12-2 in 2023.

Advertisement

The Ducks averaged 44.2 points per game this season, second best in college football. They allowed 16.5 points per game, the ninth-best mark in the nation. They ranked 10th in points per game and 75th in points allowed in 2022.

Saban announced his retirement Wednesday, ending one of the most-successful tenures in college football history. Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement that the program will have a "thorough, but expedient," search for Saban's replacement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Coach Bill Belichick, Patriots part ways after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl wins
NFL // 6 hours ago
Coach Bill Belichick, Patriots part ways after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl wins
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick's legendary 24-year tenure with the New England Patriots has come to an end, with the record six-time Super Bowl winning head coach parting ways with the AFC East franchise, he announced Thursday.
Australian Open: Potential Gauff-Osaka, Shelton-Djokovic matches lead draw
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Australian Open: Potential Gauff-Osaka, Shelton-Djokovic matches lead draw
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A first-round meeting between Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin and potential Tommy Paul-Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton-Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff-Naomi Osaka matches highlight the 2024 Australian Open draw.
NFL's Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers to host 2024 games in Europe
NFL // 4 hours ago
NFL's Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers to host 2024 games in Europe
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play one game in London in 2024, the NFL announced Thursday. The Carolina Panthers will host a game in Munich, Germany.
Kawhi Leonard: $153M extension gives Clippers chance to re-sign Paul George, James Harden
NBA // 7 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard: $153M extension gives Clippers chance to re-sign Paul George, James Harden
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard, who was eligible for an extension worth more than $200 million, said agreeing to his three-year, $153 million deal gives the Los Angeles Clippers a better chance to re-sign his star teammates.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rolling Thunder overwhelm Heat
NBA // 15 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rolling Thunder overwhelm Heat
MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander often appeared to hover, pausing mid-flight while deciding between rim attacks and sizzling passes, as the Oklahoma City Thunder stormed past the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban to retire
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban to retire
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Alabama's Nick Saban, arguably the greatest coach in college football history, plans to retire.
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras out after awkward fall
NHL // 1 day ago
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras out after awkward fall
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras sustained a lower-body injury during an awkward fall while playing against the Nashville Predators and will be "out for a while," coach Greg Cronin told reporters.
Australian Open: Djokovic, Swiatek named top seeds, Gauff gets career-high
Sports News // 1 day ago
Australian Open: Djokovic, Swiatek named top seeds, Gauff gets career-high
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek received the respective top seeds in the men's and women's singles circuits of the 2024 Australian Open, tournament organizers announced early Wednesday.
Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra agree to 8-year contract extension
NBA // 1 day ago
Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra agree to 8-year contract extension
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat and head coach Erik Spoelstra agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth more than $100 million.
NFL playoffs: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans kick off wild-card weekend
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL playoffs: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans kick off wild-card weekend
MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns will take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in the first of six playoff games, kicking off the NFL's wild-card weekend Saturday in Houston.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Penix Jr. calls College Football Playoff finale injuries 'nothing major'
Michael Penix Jr. calls College Football Playoff finale injuries 'nothing major'
NFL playoffs: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans kick off wild-card weekend
NFL playoffs: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans kick off wild-card weekend
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban to retire
Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban to retire
Coach Bill Belichick, Patriots part ways after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl wins
Coach Bill Belichick, Patriots part ways after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl wins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement