College Football Playoff: Corum, defense lead Michigan over Alabama in OT

1 of 5 | Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (L) scores on a pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl Game on Monday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Blake Corum took a handoff and cut to his left, breaking tackles and dragging defenders into the end zone for a 17-yard score, leading Michigan past Alabama in overtime Monday at the Rose Bowl Game. The score, which came on the second play of overtime, paired with a final stand by the No. 1 Wolverines' top-ranked defense, punched the first ticket to the College Football Playoff finale next week. Advertisement

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes in the 27-20 victory in Pasadena. Corum totaled 118 yards from scrimmage and scored twice in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

"It was a team effort," Corum said on the ESPN broadcast. "Adversity hit. It was a little sloppy, but we came together as one."

The Wolverines defense logged six sacks, including two by defensive end Braiden McGregor. They held the No. 4 Crimson Tide to 288 total yards.

"We are so connected and we were able to overcome anything inside this stadium," Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Freshman running back Jase McClellan gave the Tide the first lead of the night when he ran up the right flank for a 34-yard touchdown 6:29 into the game.

McCarthy hit Corum with an 8-yard touchdown pass about 5 minutes later, tying the score. The Wolverines pass rush then came alive.

The aggressive defenders knifed through gaps, swirling around and pushing over Tide linemen, regularly pulling quarterback Jalen Milroe down to the grass.

McCarthy gave the Wolverines their first lead when he threw a dart to Tyler Morris as he ran across the middle of the field with about 4 minutes left in the first half. The sophomore wide receiver accelerated by several defenders down the right sideline before diving into end zone for a 13-7 lead.

Tide kicker Will Reichard made a 50-yard field goal on the next drive, cutting into the deficit. The Wolverines led 13-10 at halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. McClellan then ran for a 3-yard touchdown 30 seconds into the fourth for a 17-13 Tide lead. That score gave the Wolverines their first second-half deficit of the season.

Wolverines defensive back Quentin Johnson forced a Tide fumble with about 13 minutes remaining. Cornerback Josh Wallace recovered the loose ball. That turnover gave the Wolverines a chance to tighten the score with a 49-yard field goal on the resulting possession, but kicker Jaylen Harrell missed wide left.

Reichard then made a 52-yard field goal on the next possession, pushing the Tide lead to seven with 4:41 remaining.

McCarthy responded by leading an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He ended the possession with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson, helping the Wolverines tie the game and leading to overtime.

Corum ran for 8 yards on the first play of the next possession. He then ran left after the second snap, taking the ball from McCarthy and fighting off defenders en route to his go-ahead gallop.

The Wolverines' defensive line came through again on the final possession, forcing a Tide fourth down attempt from the 3-yard line.

Milroe took the last snap and sprinted forward, but was smothered by defenders before he could reach the goal line.

The Tide quarterback logged just 116 passing yards and lost a fumble. McClellan totaled 98 yards and two scores on 16 touches.

The Wolverines will face the winner of the Sugar Bowl, contested between No. 3 Texas and No. 2 Washington, in the College Football Playoff finale. The title game will be at 7:30 p.m. EST Jan. 8 in Houston.