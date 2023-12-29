Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 29, 2023 / 11:32 AM

Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win

By Alex Butler

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Kansas State football players partook in a unique feast to celebrate their postseason victory over North Carolina State, devouring a giant Pop-Tarts mascot on the field at Camping World Stadium.

The celebration occurred after the Wildcats beat the Wolfpack 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

Advertisement

Fans and players stared at a giant toaster just above the midfield logo in the minutes after the final whistle. A person wearing a Pop-Tarts costume eventually ascended up the toaster slot, prompting sparks and smoke.

The Pop-Tarts mascot then dropped back down in the slot. Seconds later, an edible version of the mascot slid out of the front of the toaster.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman and his players then scooped up handfuls of the frosted treat as part of their unique postgame meal.

Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the victory. Running back D.J. Giddens logged 188 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 29 touches for the Wildcats.

Advertisement

Wide receiver Jayce Brown also scored in the victory.

College football's bowl season will continue with four games Friday. Kentucky will face Clemson in the Gator Bowl at noon in Jacksonville, Fla., in the first game of Friday's slate.

The two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups will take place Monday. No. 1 Michigan will battle No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game at 5 p.m. in Pasadena, Calif. No. 3 Texas will then take on No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. in New Orleans.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
NFL // 3 hours ago
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco threw for 309 yards and three scores, sparking a win over the New York Jets and clinching a playoff berth for the Cleveland Browns.
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
NFL // 21 hours ago
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will bench quarterback Nick Mullens and start rookie Jaren Hall against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday.
Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline Hall of Fame finalists
NFL // 1 day ago
Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline Hall of Fame finalists
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline of list of 15 modern-era player finalists announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 class.
Denver Broncos bench quarterback Russell Wilson
NFL // 1 day ago
Denver Broncos bench quarterback Russell Wilson
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will bench quarterback Russell Wilson and start Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dolphins-Ravens among Week 17 games with major impact on NFL playoffs
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins-Ravens among Week 17 games with major impact on NFL playoffs
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A battle between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, which could determine the AFC's No. 1 seed, will be among the most significant NFL matchups in Week 17. Several other games will impact the playoffs.
Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson, who was suspended twice this season
NFL // 2 days ago
Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson, who was suspended twice this season
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans claimed safety Kareem Jackson off waivers, the team announced. Jackson was suspended twice this season for violations of the NFL's player safety rules.
NFL Draft: Bears stay on track for top pick, Patriots drop to No. 4
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL Draft: Bears stay on track for top pick, Patriots drop to No. 4
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears stayed on track to keep the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft because of another Carolina Panthers loss in Week 16. The Arizona Cardinals are in line to pick second.
Hockenson, Waddle, Lawrence among NFL's injured in Week 16
NFL // 3 days ago
Hockenson, Waddle, Lawrence among NFL's injured in Week 16
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- T.J. Hockenson, Jaylen Waddle and Trevor Lawrence were among the key players injured in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
Giants starting QB job in question for Week 17 vs. Rams
NFL // 3 days ago
Giants starting QB job in question for Week 17 vs. Rams
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Coach Brian Daboll, who benched Tommy DeVito for Tyrod Taylor in Week 16, declined to name his starting quarterback for the New York Giants' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Ravens laud Lamar Jackson as MVP after win over 49ers
NFL // 3 days ago
Ravens laud Lamar Jackson as MVP after win over 49ers
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson's coach and teammates said the quarterback deservedf NFL MVP honors after leading the Baltimore Ravens to a dominant win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's Week 16 finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain record with 3rd perfect-shooting triple-double
Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain record with 3rd perfect-shooting triple-double
College Football Playoff: Alabama-Michigan, Texas-Washington highlight New Year's Day
College Football Playoff: Alabama-Michigan, Texas-Washington highlight New Year's Day
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
Illinois Basketball's Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended following rape charges
Illinois Basketball's Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended following rape charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement