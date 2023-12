1 of 5 | Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic sustained a right wrist injury at the 2023 U.S. Open. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Karolina Muchova, the No. 8 women's tennis player in the world, will not play in the 2024 Australian Open, she announced on Instagram. Muchova said Thursday night that she will postpone the start of her season so she can recover from a wrist injury. The Czech player last competed Sept. 7, when she lost to American Coco Gauff in a U.S. Open semifinal. Advertisement

"Hi fans and friends," Muchova wrote on Instagram. "This isn't my favorite thing to share, especially at the start of a new season, but unfortunately the pain in my wrist came back in the middle of my tennis preparation. I therefore have to postpone the start of the season and fully heal my wrist first.

"It's frustrating, but I have to keep positive, recover and get ready for the rest of the year. See you in 2025."

Muchova lost in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. She then lost to Poland's Iga Swiatek in the 2023 French Open final and in the first round at Wimbledon before her semifinal run at the U.S. Open. She also withdrew from the WTA Finals in October.

The 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, will be held Jan. 14 to 28 in Melbourne.