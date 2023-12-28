Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 28, 2023 / 1:31 PM

'Break Point' Season 2 trailer highlights young talent in tennis

By Annie Martin
Coco Gauff appears in "Break Point" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Coco Gauff appears in "Break Point" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Break Point Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday.

Advertisement

Break Point is a sports docuseries featuring professional tennis players. Season 2 will revisit key moments from the 2023 Grand Slam season, including the Hologic WTA Tour and ATP tour.

Season 2 features Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Mededev and other tennis pros.

The trailer teases a "changing of the guard" in professional tennis as Gauff, Carlos Alcarez, Ben Shelton and other young stars dominate the competition.

"Tennis has a new crop of players, fresh and ready and hungry," one person says in a voiceover.

Break Point Season 2 premieres Jan. 10 on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Good Trouble' trailer: Callie, Jamie prep for wedding in final episodes
TV // 1 hour ago
'Good Trouble' trailer: Callie, Jamie prep for wedding in final episodes
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "The Fosters" spinoff "Good Trouble" will return with its final episodes on Freeform in January.
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
TV // 5 hours ago
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Nicole Paggi has temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital."
LL Cool J, Cardi B booked for 'Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
TV // 5 hours ago
LL Cool J, Cardi B booked for 'Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Rappers LL Cool J and Cardi B have been booked to perform on "Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve."
Oprah Winfrey to host 'OWN Spotlight' specials with 'The Color Purple' stars
TV // 23 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey to host 'OWN Spotlight' specials with 'The Color Purple' stars
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey will speak with "The Color Purple" stars Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks in new "OWN Spotlight" specials.
Jack Lowden: MI5 agent River Cartwright chases danger, drama in 'Slow Horses'
TV // 1 day ago
Jack Lowden: MI5 agent River Cartwright chases danger, drama in 'Slow Horses'
NEW YORK, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Jack Lowden told UPI that River Cartwright, the character he plays on the British espionage drama, "Slow Horses," may have taken a beating this season, but he remains determined to get his troubled career back on track.
'Doctor Who': Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson team up in Season 14 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Doctor Who': Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson team up in Season 14 trailer
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson play the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday on the BBC series "Doctor Who."
Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art
TV // 3 days ago
Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix released new teaser art and photos for Season 3 of its costume drama, "Bridgerton," on Monday.
James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock
TV // 5 days ago
James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The early aughts drama, "Las Vegas," is set to start streaming for the first time on Peacock Friday.
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
TV // 5 days ago
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Extended Family" stars Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer say they connected to the story at the heart of NBC's sitcom because they know what it's like to be divorced but trying to keep things civil.
'Captains of the World' trailer revisits 2022 FIFA World Cup
TV // 6 days ago
'Captains of the World' trailer revisits 2022 FIFA World Cup
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi and other soccer stars appear in "Captains of the World," a new docuseries coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers dies at 86
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers dies at 86
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: 'Forever and ever'
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: 'Forever and ever'
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement