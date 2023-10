1 of 5 | Georgia said tight end Brock Bowers (19) will undergo ankle surgery Monday, but did not provide a timeline for his return. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will undergo ankle surgery and is out indefinitely, the school announced Monday. Bowers, who won the John Mackey Award honoring the nation's top tight end in 2022, totaled a team-high 567 yards and four scores on 41 catches through seven games this season for the No. 1 Bulldogs (7-0). He also scored a rushing touchdown. Advertisement

Bowers sustained a high ankle sprain in his left ankle in the first half of the Bulldogs' 37-20 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville. Georgia said the junior tight end was scheduled to undergo surgery Monday and a "full recovery is anticipated."

Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie are the other tight ends on the Bulldogs roster. Delp, a sophomore, totaled 13 catches for 160 yards and two scores through seven games for the Bulldogs this season. Luckie, a freshman, has yet to log a catch.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is the Bulldogs' second-leading pass catcher. He logged 18 catches for 33 yards and two scores so far. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas logged 282 and 256 yards, respectively.

The Bulldogs are on bye this week. They will battle Florida at 3:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 28 in Jacksonville, Fla.