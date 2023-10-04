Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Oct. 4, 2023 / 9:37 AM

Injured Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter out 2 to 3 weeks, coach says

By Alex Butler
Colorado wide receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter (12) missed the Buffaloes' last two games. Photo courtesy of Colorado Athletics
1 of 3 | Colorado wide receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter (12) missed the Buffaloes' last two games. Photo courtesy of Colorado Athletics

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter will miss the next two or three weeks as he recovers from a lacerated liver, coach Deion Sanders told reporters.

Sanders discussed Hunter's recovery timeframe during a news conference Tuesday in Boulder, Colo. Hunter, who sustained the injury during a Sept. 16 win over Colorado State, missed the Buffaloes' last two games.

Advertisement

"Let's say two or three more weeks," Sanders said, when asked about Hunter's planned return. "It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week, but I know Travis. ... I would love him to be out until the bye. That gives him three extra weeks."

The Buffaloes (3-2) will face Arizona State (1-4) at 6:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Read More

Hunter, one of the top-ranked recruits in 2021, totaled 16 catches for 213 yards through three games this season. He also logged nine total tackles and an interception on defense.

Hunter was highly used at the start of the season. He was in for 144 snaps of the Buffaloes' season-opening win over TCU. He logged three catches for 73 yards and four tackles a week later in a win over Nebraska.

Advertisement

Hunter caught two passes for 21 yards and made one tackle the next week against Colorado State. He exited that game after he was injured from a hit he took in the first quarter.

"Travis is doing well," Sanders said. "He was out of practice [Tuesday] coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have."

The Buffaloes will host Stanford on Oct. 13. They then will get a week off before battling UCLA on Oct. 28 in Pasadena, Calif.

Latest Headlines

Padres' Manny Machado undergoes elbow surgery, eyes 4- to 6-month recovery
MLB // 30 minutes ago
Padres' Manny Machado undergoes elbow surgery, eyes 4- to 6-month recovery
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado underwent elbow surgery and is expected to need four to six months for recovery, the team announced.
MLB playoffs: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins, Rangers win Wild Card openers
MLB // 2 hours ago
MLB playoffs: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins, Rangers win Wild Card openers
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies each claimed victories in their Wild Card series openers and are now one win shy of advancing to the next round of the 2023 MLB playoffs.
Pacheco, Kamara among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 5
NFL // 5 hours ago
Pacheco, Kamara among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 5
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Isiah Pacheco and Alvin Kamara are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 5.
Moore, Flowers among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 23 hours ago
Moore, Flowers among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- D.J. Moore and Zay Flowers are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the fantasy football season.
Angels search for new manager after ending Phil Nevin's tenure
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels search for new manager after ending Phil Nevin's tenure
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels are searching for a new manager after choosing to decline Phil Nevin's contract option for 2024, the team announced.
Fantasy football: Boyd, Stafford lead add/drops for Week 5
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Boyd, Stafford lead add/drops for Week 5
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Tyler Boyd and Matthew Stafford lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 5 of the 2023 season.
Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays lead off 2023 MLB playoffs
MLB // 1 day ago
Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays lead off 2023 MLB playoffs
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A dozen teams clinched spots in MLB's postseason, which will begin Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of an American League Wild Card Series. The World Series will start Oct. 27.
Russ Francis, former New England Patriots tight end, dies in plane crash
NFL // 1 day ago
Russ Francis, former New England Patriots tight end, dies in plane crash
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Former Pro Bowl tight end Russ Francis, who played for the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, died after he was involved in a plane crash in Lake Placid, N.Y., officials announced Monday. He was 70.
Higgins, Garrett, Armstead, Pickett among players injured in NFL's Week 4
NFL // 2 days ago
Higgins, Garrett, Armstead, Pickett among players injured in NFL's Week 4
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Tee Higgins, Myles Garrett, Terron Armstead and Kenny Pickett were among the top players injured in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
French Derby winner scores Arc d'Triomphe win in weekend horse racing
Sports News // 2 days ago
French Derby winner scores Arc d'Triomphe win in weekend horse racing
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- French Derby winner Ace Impact swept to a dramatic victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Sunday in Paris, capping a weekend of racing that saw 10 Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" races, many for 2-year-olds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moore, Flowers among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Moore, Flowers among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Boyd, Stafford lead add/drops for Week 5
Fantasy football: Boyd, Stafford lead add/drops for Week 5
Pacheco, Kamara among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 5
Pacheco, Kamara among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 5
MLB playoffs: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins, Rangers win Wild Card openers
MLB playoffs: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins, Rangers win Wild Card openers
Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays lead off 2023 MLB playoffs
Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays lead off 2023 MLB playoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement