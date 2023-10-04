Injured Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter out 2 to 3 weeks, coach says

1 of 3 | Colorado wide receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter (12) missed the Buffaloes' last two games. Photo courtesy of Colorado Athletics

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter will miss the next two or three weeks as he recovers from a lacerated liver, coach Deion Sanders told reporters. Sanders discussed Hunter's recovery timeframe during a news conference Tuesday in Boulder, Colo. Hunter, who sustained the injury during a Sept. 16 win over Colorado State, missed the Buffaloes' last two games. Advertisement

"Let's say two or three more weeks," Sanders said, when asked about Hunter's planned return. "It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week, but I know Travis. ... I would love him to be out until the bye. That gives him three extra weeks."

The Buffaloes (3-2) will face Arizona State (1-4) at 6:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Hunter, one of the top-ranked recruits in 2021, totaled 16 catches for 213 yards through three games this season. He also logged nine total tackles and an interception on defense.

Hunter was highly used at the start of the season. He was in for 144 snaps of the Buffaloes' season-opening win over TCU. He logged three catches for 73 yards and four tackles a week later in a win over Nebraska.

Hunter caught two passes for 21 yards and made one tackle the next week against Colorado State. He exited that game after he was injured from a hit he took in the first quarter.

"Travis is doing well," Sanders said. "He was out of practice [Tuesday] coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have."

The Buffaloes will host Stanford on Oct. 13. They then will get a week off before battling UCLA on Oct. 28 in Pasadena, Calif.