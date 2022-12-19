Jackson State CB Travis Hunter enters transfer portal

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Jackson State freshman cornerback Travis Hunter, who was a top high school prospect, entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media.

Hunter shared the news Sunday night on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The 6-foot-1 defender totaled 19 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a touchdown this season. He also scored two touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-34 loss to North Carolina Center in the Celebration Bowl.

"I want to thank Jackson, Miss., for always showing support and sticking with me," Hunter said in his YouTube video.

"I have entered the transfer portal and I don't know what I'm going to do next. I'm looking for a new home. I'm going to take my time in this decision and weigh my options. I don't want to rush into anything."

Hunter said he could follow former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to Colorado. Sanders announced earlier this month that he would leave his role with the Tigers to become the coach at Colorado.

"Everybody wants me to follow coach Prime," Hunter said. "I want to follow coach Prime too, but I need to know if it's a fit. If it's a fit for me, I'll go. If it's not a fit for me, I'm not going.

"I'm not saying I'm committed to Colorado right now, or I'm never going to do it. I'm just letting you know that's not in my plans right now, to just go jump and be on a team."

Sanders said last week on Instagram that Hunter would join him at Colorado. Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit in 2022, announced last December that he would play at Jackson State. The defensive back, who was limited due to injuries this season, also caught 14 passes for 141 yards and two scores on offense as a freshman.

