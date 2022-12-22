Trending
Dec. 22, 2022 / 8:35 AM

Star CB Travis Hunter to follow coach Deion Sanders to Colorado

By Alex Butler

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former top defensive prospect Travis Hunter will transfer from Jackson State to Colorado, following coach Deion Sanders to his new role in Boulder, the incoming sophomore announced.

Hunter revealed his new destination Wednesday night on YouTube. He announced Sunday that he would enter the transfer portal and leave Jackson State in Mississippi.

Sanders, who became Jackson State coach in 2021, announced in early December that he was leaving to take the same job at Colorado.

"I committed to 'Coach Prime' at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him," Hunter said on his YouTube channel. "I've got to stay with my dawg."

Hunter announced Wednesday afternoon that he would tell his followers where he will play next if he got 100,000 YouTube subscribers. He reached that total and was up to 112,000 by Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-1 defender totaled 19 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a touchdown this season. He also scored two touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-34 loss to North Carolina Center in the Celebration Bowl.

Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit in 2022, announced last December that he would play at Jackson State. The defensive back, who was limited due to injuries this season, also caught 14 passes for 141 yards and two scores on offense as a freshman.

Hunter mentioned Georgia, USC, Miami, Florida State, Colorado and Florida as his potential options in the transfer process. He said he spoke to several coaches before he decided to follow Sanders to Boulder.

