Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, authorities said Saturday. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Koby Altman, president of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, authorities said Saturday. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement issued to media outlets that Altman was driving on a highway in Cleveland at about 9 p.m. Friday when he was pulled over by troopers who claimed his vehicle improperly crossed lanes. Advertisement

Officers said Altman appeared to be intoxicated and refused a to take a breathalyzer test.

"The driver was subsequently placed under arrest of OVI and soon after offered a breath test which he refused," the patrol said.

"We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time," the Cavaliers said in a statement to ESPN.

Altman, 41, has served in the team's front office 11 years and was named NBA general manager in 2017 after taking over for David Griffin, who had built the Cavaliers team that won the 2016 NBA Championship.

Altman was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2022, when he signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.