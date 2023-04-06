Trending
NBA
April 6, 2023 / 6:48 PM

Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charges

By Simon Druker
Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon (pictured in 2007) was arrested this week on weapons charges, and officers said he was behaving in a "bizarre" manner at the time. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon was arrested this week on weapons charges, and officers said he was behaving in a "bizarre" manner at the time, police confirmed Thursday.

Gordon is also a former guard with the University of Connecticut men's basketball team and the incident occurred just hours after the Huskies celebrated their victory in the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament Tuesday, better known as March Madness.

Gordon, who was part of the school's championship in 2004, was released on $10,000 bail late Tuesday.

Witnesses called 911 around 10 a.m. EDT, after reports of a "a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner" inside a juice shop in Stamford, Conn.

Officers then found Gordon, 40, who had a knife clipped to his clothing, Stamford assistant police chief Richard Conklin said Thursday.

It took some effort for police to eventually subdue Gordon, who also was found with a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack.

Gordon eventually was charged with three felony counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, and a pair of misdemeanor charges for second-degree threatening. He also faces two other misdemeanors for interfering with officers and disorderly conduct.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

"This was a very dangerous situation. He had a number of weapons on him and he was in a very agitated state at that point, so we are pleased of our officers' response," Conklin said Thursday.

Following his arrest, members of the police department's Behavioral Health Unit interviewed Gordon and called his friends and family.

He was later taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation before being released.

Gordon, who was born in London, was also arrested last fall in Chicago for battery. He was accused of attacking two security guards at a McDonald's and charged with battery causing bodily harm.

He reportedly punched one security guard and threw another to the floor after they attempted to remove him from the fast food restaurant.

That arrest came weeks after Gordon was taken into custody and charged for punching his son at New York's La Guardia Airport.

Gordon's NBA career ended in 2015 and he last played professionally for the Texas Legends team of the NBA Development League in 2017. That same year, he was arrested two separate times, once for pulling fire alarms in his Los Angeles apartment building and another time for punching an apartment building manager in Manhattan. He also was hospitalized in New York for a psychiatric evaluation after a separate altercation in Mount Vernon, N.Y.

