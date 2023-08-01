Trending
Aug. 1, 2023 / 1:25 PM

Northwestern hires ex-AG Loretta Lynch for hazing probe

By Alex Butler
Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will engage with Northwestern faculty, staff, students and alumni as part of an independent review into hazing within Wildcats athletic programs. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Northwestern hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an independent review to detect, report and respond to misconduct within its athletic program, the school said Tuesday.

The move comes after the school fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald in July after an investigation into hazing with the program. Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster days later after another probe found he engaged in "bullying and abusive behavior."

Allegations from those incidents came from more than a dozen former and current players and coaches. The school also faces lawsuits from former football players and a former volleyball player, who accused coach Shane Davis of hazing and abuse.

Northwestern said the new independent review will examine hazing, bullying and discrimination of any kind."

"Hazing has absolutely no place at Northwestern, period," Northwestern president Michael Schill said in a news release. "I am determined that with the help of Attorney General Lynch, we will become a leader in combating the practice of hazing in intercollegiate athletics and a model for other universities.

"We will provide all of our students with the resources and support they need and do whatever is necessary to protect their safety and ensure that our athletics program remains one we can all be proud of."

Lynch will engage with faculty, staff, students and alumni as part of the probe. The results from the investigation will be made public.

Northwestern also plans to monitor its football locker room, offer anti-hazing training led by outside experts and will make enhancements to its existing reporting resources.

