Feb. 15, 2023 / 8:21 AM

New Mexico State fires basketball coach Greg Heiar amid hazing probe

By Alex Butler

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- New Mexico State fired men's basketball coach Greg Heiar amid an investigation into alleged hazing within the program, the school announced.

New Mexico State chancellor Dan Arvizu announced Heiar's firing Tuesday night. Heiar, 47, led the Aggies to a 9-14 record through 23 games in his first season.

The Aggies suspended men's basketball program operations Saturday, citing "potential violations of university policy." The Aggies also placed the entire coaching staff on paid administrative leave at that time.

Arvizu said athletic director Mario Moccia informed Heiar of his firing.

"This comes after learning of hazing allegations involving student-athletes on our men's basketball team," Arvizu said in a letter addressed to the NMSU community.

"As I've stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university.

"Through an expansive review and full investigation, we will work to ensure we fully understand what happened here, and that those found responsible are held accountable. We will also ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again."

Arvizu said additional decisions about the rest of the coaching staff will be made after other investigations conclude.

A New Mexico State University Police report, obtained by KTSM 9, KOAT 7 and the Albuquerque News Journal, about the hazing allegations was released Friday. The report, which redacted names of players involved, cited allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact by a teammates.

The Western Athletic Conference announced Monday that the Aggies' six remaining games would be deemed forfeits.

"While there is no perfect solution to this unfortunate situation, I believe we landed in the right place," WAC commissioner Brian Thornton said in a news release. "I applaud our athletic director for working collaboratively with our staff to reach this decision."

