Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after bullying allegations

July 14 (UPI) -- Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster after one season after an investigation found he allegedly engaged in "bullying and abusive behavior" toward players and staff members, the school announced.

Assistant coach Brian Anderson will serve as interim coach, the school said Thursday night.

Advertisement

Foster's firing came just three days after Northwestern dismissed former football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.

"Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive," Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg said in a news release.

RELATED Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing allegations

"This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution. As the director of athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold."

Current and former players told the Chicago Tribune they informed Northwestern officials about "problematic behavior from Foster," which allegedly started last fall.

That report stated that a school investigation found evidence that Foster engaged in "bullying and abusive behavior" within the program.

Advertisement A special day for our seniors pic.twitter.com/3Rs8b9mhmZ— Northwestern Baseball (@NUCatsBaseball) May 21, 2023

Sources told 670 The Score that Foster "created a toxic environment," with alleged bullying and verbal abuse, that led to the departures of other coaches, according to the school's human resources investigation.

An SBNation report detailed additional allegations against Foster, made by players and coaches.

The reports included discouraging players from seeking medical attention for injuries, racially insensitive comments and an inappropriate comment toward a female staff member.

Foster previously coached at Army. Northwestern announced his hiring in June 2022.

The Wildcats' baseball team went 10-40 this season. More than a dozen players entered the transfer portal and three staff members left.