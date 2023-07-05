Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 5, 2023 / 2:55 PM

Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3

By Alex Butler
1/5
Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a forehand against Australian Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a forehand against Australian Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic each won their second-round matches in straight sets, while No. 8 Maria Sakkari was upset on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday in London.

Swiatek needed just 70 minutes in her 6-2, 6-0 victory over No. 84 Sara Sorribes Tormo of of Spain. The Polish star totaled 27 winners and converted 4 of 6 break points.

Advertisement

The No. 1 player in the WTA Tour rankings will face No. 29 Petra Martic of Croatia or No. 96 of France in the third round.

"I was able to kind of do everything tactically as I wanted to, as my coach wanted me to do, in the first and second round," Swiatek told reporters. "I feel confident. I'm going to try to kind of keep it going."

Advertisement

No. 10 Daria Kasatkina of Russia, No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, No. 21 Donna Vekic of Croatia, No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia and No. 23 Anastasia Potapova of Russia were among the other top women's players to advance on Day 3.

No. 36 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine upset No. 8 Maria Sakkari of Greece 0-6, 7-5, 6-2. Sakkari converted 5 of 12 break points and fired 19 winners, but totaled 48 unforced errors.

Kostyuk logged 16 winners and converted 5 of 16 break points. She totaled 32 unforced errors.

RELATED Wimbledon path: potential Alcaraz-Tiafoe, Swiatek-Gauff quarterfinals

No. 225 Natalija Stevanovic of Serbia also needed just 65 minutes to upset No. 19 Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in straight sets.

On the men's side, Djokovic edged No. 70 Jordan Thompson of Australia in a 2-hour, 28-minute match. The No. 2 seeded Serbian totaled eight aces 40 winners and 13 unforced errors. He converted 2 of 5 break points.

Thompson totaled 21 aces and 43 winners, but committed 20 unforced errors and did not earn a break point opportunity.

RELATED Ex-No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki ends tennis retirement, eyes U.S. Open

Djokovic will face No. 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina or No. 88 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the third round.

Advertisement

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark, No. 14 Borna Coric of Croatia, No. 19 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain were among the other top men to advance in the singles circuit.

No. 9 Taylor Fritz, No. 10 Frances Tiafoe and No. 15 Tommy Paul were the top American men to win on Day 3.

Wimbledon schedule

All times EDT

Thursday

Second round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Third round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Third round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Sunday

Fourth round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Monday

Fourth round from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

July 12

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

July 13

Women's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

July 14

Men's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN

Advertisement

July 15

Women's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

July 16

Men's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

Wimbledon 2023 brings together the tennis world's greatest players

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point in his first-round match against France's Jeremy Chardy on Day 2 of the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 04, 2023. Alcaraz defeated Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in his Wimbledon opener. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek breeze by foes in wet Wimbledon 2023 debuts

Latest Headlines

Paris Saint-Germain hires ex-Spanish soccer coach Luis Enrique
Soccer // 2 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain hires ex-Spanish soccer coach Luis Enrique
July 5 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain officially hired Luis Enrique as its new manager, replacing fired coach Christophe Galtier, the French Ligue 1 soccer franchise announced Wednesday.
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
MLB // 6 hours ago
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
July 5 (UPI) -- Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and Julio Rodriguez were among five players added to the All-Star Game rosters as replacement players for injured baseball stars, MLB announced.
Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance in rain-impacted Day 2
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance in rain-impacted Day 2
July 5 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were the top players to advance on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023, which was ravaged by rain delays in London. Only eight matches were completed, while dozens more were postponed.
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
MLB // 8 hours ago
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
July 5 (UPI) -- Injuries continue to impact the Los Angeles Angels lineup at the midway point of the MLB season, with the team losing Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani in the same game, hours after placing Mike Trout on the injured list.
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma
NFL // 1 day ago
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma
July 3 (UPI) -- Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced on Monday that he is in remission from Hodgkin's Lymphoma after being diagnosed about three months ago.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree to 5-year extension
NBA // 2 days ago
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree to 5-year extension
July 3 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves and All-Star guard Anthony Edwards agreed to a 5-year contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million.
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek breeze by foes in wet Wimbledon 2023 debuts
Sports News // 2 days ago
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek breeze by foes in wet Wimbledon 2023 debuts
July 3 (UPI) -- Wet weather couldn't stop Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek in their Wimbledon 2023 openers, as the tennis stars breezed through rain delays and their overmatched foes with straight-set victories Monday in London.
Tampa Bay Lightning trade winger Pat Maroon to Minnesota Wild
NHL // 2 days ago
Tampa Bay Lightning trade winger Pat Maroon to Minnesota Wild
July 3 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Lightning sent veteran winger Pat Maroon to the Minnesota Wild as part of a trade to acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the teams announced.
Jesus Ferreira nets historic hat trick, leads USA past Trinidad at Gold Cup
Soccer // 2 days ago
Jesus Ferreira nets historic hat trick, leads USA past Trinidad at Gold Cup
July 3 (UPI) -- Jesus Ferreira scored three first-half goals for his second-consecutive hat trick, leading the United States Men's National Team to a 6-0 blowout of Trinidad and Tobago and clinching Group A at the 2023 Gold Cup.
Weekend racing stars: West Will Power, Fort Bragg, Auguste Rodin
Sports News // 2 days ago
Weekend racing stars: West Will Power, Fort Bragg, Auguste Rodin
July 3 (UPI) -- West Will Power won the $1 million Grade I Stephen Foster, Fort Bragg took the Dwyer Stakes and Auguste Rodin won the Irish Derby in weekend horse racing highlights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joey Chestnut wins record 16th Nathan's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
Joey Chestnut wins record 16th Nathan's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman among 20 laid off by Disney's ESPN
Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman among 20 laid off by Disney's ESPN
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance in rain-impacted Day 2
Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance in rain-impacted Day 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement