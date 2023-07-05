Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3

1/5

Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a forehand against Australian Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic each won their second-round matches in straight sets, while No. 8 Maria Sakkari was upset on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday in London. Swiatek needed just 70 minutes in her 6-2, 6-0 victory over No. 84 Sara Sorribes Tormo of of Spain. The Polish star totaled 27 winners and converted 4 of 6 break points. Advertisement

The No. 1 player in the WTA Tour rankings will face No. 29 Petra Martic of Croatia or No. 96 of France in the third round.

"I was able to kind of do everything tactically as I wanted to, as my coach wanted me to do, in the first and second round," Swiatek told reporters. "I feel confident. I'm going to try to kind of keep it going."

No. 10 Daria Kasatkina of Russia, No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, No. 21 Donna Vekic of Croatia, No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia and No. 23 Anastasia Potapova of Russia were among the other top women's players to advance on Day 3.

No. 36 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine upset No. 8 Maria Sakkari of Greece 0-6, 7-5, 6-2. Sakkari converted 5 of 12 break points and fired 19 winners, but totaled 48 unforced errors.

Kostyuk logged 16 winners and converted 5 of 16 break points. She totaled 32 unforced errors.

No. 225 Natalija Stevanovic of Serbia also needed just 65 minutes to upset No. 19 Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in straight sets.

On the men's side, Djokovic edged No. 70 Jordan Thompson of Australia in a 2-hour, 28-minute match. The No. 2 seeded Serbian totaled eight aces 40 winners and 13 unforced errors. He converted 2 of 5 break points.

Thompson totaled 21 aces and 43 winners, but committed 20 unforced errors and did not earn a break point opportunity.

Djokovic will face No. 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina or No. 88 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the third round.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark, No. 14 Borna Coric of Croatia, No. 19 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain were among the other top men to advance in the singles circuit.

No. 9 Taylor Fritz, No. 10 Frances Tiafoe and No. 15 Tommy Paul were the top American men to win on Day 3.

Wimbledon schedule

All times EDT

Thursday

Second round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Third round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Third round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Sunday

Fourth round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Monday

Fourth round from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

July 12

Quarterfinals from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2

July 13

Women's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

July 14

Men's semifinals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN

July 15

Women's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

July 16

Men's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point in his first-round match against France's Jeremy Chardy on Day 2 of the 2023 Wimbledon championships in London on July 04, 2023. Alcaraz defeated Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in his Wimbledon opener. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo