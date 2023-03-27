Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 27, 2023 / 8:19 AM

Miami, San Diego State clinch spots in unlikely men's basketball Final Four

By Alex Butler

March 27 (UPI) -- San Diego State and Miami clinched the final two victories of the Elite Eight to round out an unlikely Final Four field at the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament in Houston.

"I told the team: either sing, dance or get out of the way, the Aztecs are going to the Final Four," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher told reporters Sunday in Louisville, Ky.

Advertisement

No. 9 Florida Atlantic clinched the first spot in the Final Four with a 79-76 upset of No. 3 Kansas State on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

No. 4 UConn followed with an 82-54 thrashing of No. 3 Gonzaga on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Aztecs and Hurricanes joined the Final Four on Sunday with respective wins over Creighton and Texas.

Advertisement

Just six entries in the NCAA.com bracket challenge included accurate Final Four predictions. The website previously reported that no users predicted a perfect Sweet 16, but three brackets included 15 accurate selections for the round.

ESPN reported that most perfect brackets were busted in its tournament challenge contest when No. 9 West Virginia and No. 4 Virginia sustained respective first-round upset loss to No. 8 Maryland and No. 13 Furman.

San Diego State and Miami were responsible for knocking out No. 1 seeds Alabama and Houston, respectively, en route to Houston. Florida Atlantic beat No. 8 Memphis, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson and No. 4 Tennessee before they took out Kansas State.

UConn edged No. 13 Iona, No. 5 Saint Mary's and No. 8 Arkansas before they eliminated Gonzaga. Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins scored a game-high 20 points in the Huskies win Saturday over the Bulldogs. Hawkins was named Most Outstanding Player of the West Region.

Forwards Alex Karaban and Adam Sanogo scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Huskies. Bulldogs star Drew Timme logged 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the loss.

Advertisement

Sophomore guard Alijah Martin scored a team-high 17 points Saturday in Florida Atlantic's victory. Sophomore center Vladislav Goldin totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Owls.

RELATED Providence to hire George Mason's Kim English as men's basketball coach

Star senior guard Markquis Nowell totaled a game-high 30 points, 12 assists and three rebounds for the Wildcats. Nowell was named the Most Outstanding Player of the East Region.

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs joined that field with a 57-56 win over the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays on Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

Junior guard Lamont Butler scored a game-high 18 points for the Aztecs. Senior guard Darrion Trammell, the Most Outstanding Player of the South Region, chipped in 12 points and five rebounds in the victory.

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes snagged the last ticket to Houston with an 88-81 triumph over the No. 2 Texas Longhorns on Sunday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Senior guard Jordan Miller scored a game-high 27 points for the Hurricanes. Miller went 7 for 7 from the floor and made all 13 of his free throw attempts in the victory.

"None of us wanted to go home," Miller said. "Another big factor I would say is, we know we are pretty good offensively. What's going to decide the game for us comes down to how many stops we can get. ... We had to dig deep and find a way to get stops."

Advertisement

All five Hurricanes starters reached double figures in points. Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar totaled 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Hurricanes.

Sophomore guard Nijel Pack, who scored 15 points, was named Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Region.

Seniors Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Longhorns.

The Huskies ranked inside the Top 10 among teams oddsmakers expected to contend for the national title. The Hurricanes ranked inside the Top 25. The Aztecs ranked inside the Top 30, while the Owls were outside that range.

Florida Atlantic will battle San Diego State 6:09 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium. Miami will meet UConn later that night at the same facility. Those games will air on CBS.

The winners of the national semifinals will meet in the title game April 3 in Houston. The final will tip off at 9:20 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Read More

Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch Gonzaga, FAU, Kansas State, UConn advance to men's basketball Elite Eight

Latest Headlines

Two Japanese horses are in for Kentucky Derby; Japan also dominates in Dubai
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Two Japanese horses are in for Kentucky Derby; Japan also dominates in Dubai
March 27 (UPI) -- Two Japanese horses, plus winners in Kentucky and Louisiana, joined the likely Kentucky Derby field as a result of weekend racing; the Dubai World Cup program provided upsets, thrills and emotion.
Former F1 driver Piquet fined for racist, homophobic remarks about Hamilton
Sports News // 1 day ago
Former F1 driver Piquet fined for racist, homophobic remarks about Hamilton
March 25 (UPI) -- Retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been fined $953,000 by a Brazilian court for racist and homophobic comments he made against British Formula One race driver Lewis Hamilton.
Andreescu upsets Sakkari in 2023 Miami Open tennis
Sports News // 2 days ago
Andreescu upsets Sakkari in 2023 Miami Open tennis
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 24 (UPI) -- Sweat poured onto the court as Bianca Andreescu fought off a gritty rally to upset Maria Sakkari in a 3-hour, 3-minute second round match at the 2023 Miami Open on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch
Sports News // 2 days ago
Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch
March 24 (UPI) -- Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes punched opposing player Elissa Brett in the face after an NIT women's basketball game and was charged with assault by the Bowling Green State University Police Department, officials.
Tennis animosity lingers amid Ukraine-Russia war, women players say
Sports News // 2 days ago
Tennis animosity lingers amid Ukraine-Russia war, women players say
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 24 (UPI) -- Animosity has arisen between women tennis stars related to the invasion of Ukraine, players said at the Miami Open. Cold exchanges are now the norm between players from the war-torn countries.
Eagles, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Eagles, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension
March 24 (UPI) -- All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract extension, his agency announced Friday morning.
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
MIAMI, March 23 (UPI) -- C.J. Stroud is the projected No. 1 pick, while Anthony Richardson lands with the Washington Commanders, after a trade, in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's second 2023 NFL mock draft of the off-season.
Dubai World Cup, Kentucky Derby preps around world mark weekend horse racing
Sports News // 2 days ago
Dubai World Cup, Kentucky Derby preps around world mark weekend horse racing
DUBAI, March 24 (UPI) -- The Dubai World Cup program shares the billing with some fascinating Kentucky Derby prep action around the world in weekend horse racing.
Tom Brady buys ownership stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces
NFL // 3 days ago
Tom Brady buys ownership stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces
March 24 (UPI) -- Retired star quarterback Tom Brady purchased an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the franchise announced.
Stunt performer and driver Kitty O'Neil acknowledged by Google Doodle
Sports News // 3 days ago
Stunt performer and driver Kitty O'Neil acknowledged by Google Doodle
March 24 (UPI) -- Google celebrates the life of stunt performer Kitty O'Neil who set a land speed record in 1976 in a rocket-powered vehicle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch
Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch
Former F1 driver Piquet fined for racist, homophobic remarks about Hamilton
Former F1 driver Piquet fined for racist, homophobic remarks about Hamilton
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
Two Japanese horses are in for Kentucky Derby; Japan also dominates in Dubai
Two Japanese horses are in for Kentucky Derby; Japan also dominates in Dubai
Andreescu upsets Sakkari in 2023 Miami Open tennis
Andreescu upsets Sakkari in 2023 Miami Open tennis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement