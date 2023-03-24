Trending
March 24, 2023 / 2:20 PM

Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch

By Alex Butler

March 24 (UPI) -- Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes punched opposing player Elissa Brett in the face after an NIT women's basketball game and was charged with assault by the Bowling Green State University Police Department, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred as players met for postgame handshakes on the sideline Thursday at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. Bowling Green won the Super 16 game 73-60.

Several players lined up and exchanged pleasantries before Shutes and Brett met at halfcourt. Shutes then punched Brett, knocking her to the floor. They players were then separated and went to their locker rooms.

"Following Thursday's unwarranted physical incident after the WNIT home game, the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis women's basketball team with assault," Bowling Green assistant athletic director Vincent Briedas said in a statement.

Gonzaga, FAU, Kansas State, UConn advance to men's basketball Elite Eight

"Additionally, BGSU athletics is conducting its own review. Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well.

"This is an active investigation in conjunction with the city of Bowling Green prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time."

Brett scored 15 points and logged six rebounds in the win. Senior forward Allison Day scored a game-high 18 points in the win.

Four indicted in defrauding NBA players a collective $13M

Shutes led the Tigers with 13 points.

"The incident that occurred after Thursday's women's basketball game was extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes," the Memphis athletic department said in a statement.

"Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process. To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete."

Bowling Green will host Florida in an NIT Great Eight game at 6 p.m. EDT Monday at the Stroh Center.

