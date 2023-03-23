Trending
March 23, 2023 / 10:27 AM

Providence to hire George Mason's Kim English as men's basketball coach

By Alex Butler

March 23 (UPI) -- Providence reached an agreement to hire George Mason's Kim English as men's basketball coach, following the departure of former Friars coach Ed Cooley.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and CBS on Thursday that English will sign a six-year pact with the Friars.

The Friars announced Monday that Cooley resigned from the role. Georgetown announced later Monday that Cooley was hired to coach the Hoyas, who fired former coach Patrick Ewing earlier this month.

English, 34, led George Mason to a 34-29 record in two seasons. The Patriots went 20-13 and finished fifth in the Atlantic 10 in 2022-23.

English previously worked as an assistant at Tulsa, Colorado and Tennessee. He played at Missouri from 2008 to 2012 and was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

English later played professional basketball in France, Italy and Venezuela. He joined the Tulsa staff in 2015.

Cooley led the Friars to a 242-153 record in 12 seasons as coach. He led the Friars to seven NCAA tournament appearances. The Friars went 21-12 in 2022-23. They lost to Kentucky in the first round Friday in Greensboro, N.C.

