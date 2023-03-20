College basketball: FAU, Miami, Gonzaga advance to men's Sweet 16

Coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 69-60 win over the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Gonzaga, Florida Atlantic and Miami are among the teams headed to the Sweet 16 after Round of 32 wins in the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Creighton, Michigan State, Xavier, Kansas State, UConn and Creighton were among the other teams to advance Sunday with wins in their second-round games. Advertisement

No. 9 Florida Atlantic beat No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, ending the Knights' Cinderella run at the tournament.

"I can't describe this feeling," Owls sophomore center Vladislav Goldin told reporters after the 78-70 win at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

"It's the Sweet 16. We've been watching this on TV every March. It's something we loved to accomplish and we did it as a group, but I don't think we're finished."

Owls sophomore guard Johnell Davis scored a game-high 29 points and logged 12 rebounds and five assists in the victory. The Owls will face the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"It's a blessing, but we have to work still," Davis said. "It's a nice place, but we still gotta put the work in. It's just like every other gym."

Earlier Sunday, the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers beat the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers 84-73. They will face the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Mo.

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes beat the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers 85-69 in their Round of 32 game. They will battle the No. 1 Houston Cougars on Friday in Kansas City.

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays beat the No. 3 Baylor Bears and will face the No. 15 Princeton Tigers on Friday in Louisville, Ky.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, the top overall seed in the tournament, will face No. 5 San Diego State in another Sweet 16 game Friday in Louisville.

The No. 4 UConn Huskies beat the No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels in the round of 32 and will face the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday in the Sweet 16.

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs 84-81 to advance to the Sweet 16. They will face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats beat No. 6 Kentucky 75-69 and will battle the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans on Thursday in New York. The Spartans beat No. 2 Marquette 69-60 in their Round of 32 game.

The Kansas State-Michigan State game, which will launch the Sweet 16 slate, will tip off at 6:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in New York and air on TBS.