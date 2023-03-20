Advertisement
March 20, 2023 / 7:50 AM

College basketball: FAU, Miami, Gonzaga advance to men's Sweet 16

By Alex Butler
Coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 69-60 win over the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 69-60 win over the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Gonzaga, Florida Atlantic and Miami are among the teams headed to the Sweet 16 after Round of 32 wins in the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Creighton, Michigan State, Xavier, Kansas State, UConn and Creighton were among the other teams to advance Sunday with wins in their second-round games.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic beat No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, ending the Knights' Cinderella run at the tournament.

"I can't describe this feeling," Owls sophomore center Vladislav Goldin told reporters after the 78-70 win at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

RELATED NCAA basketball: Princeton, Furman score Round of 64 upsets

"It's the Sweet 16. We've been watching this on TV every March. It's something we loved to accomplish and we did it as a group, but I don't think we're finished."

Owls sophomore guard Johnell Davis scored a game-high 29 points and logged 12 rebounds and five assists in the victory. The Owls will face the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"It's a blessing, but we have to work still," Davis said. "It's a nice place, but we still gotta put the work in. It's just like every other gym."

Earlier Sunday, the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers beat the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers 84-73. They will face the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Mo.

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes beat the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers 85-69 in their Round of 32 game. They will battle the No. 1 Houston Cougars on Friday in Kansas City.

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays beat the No. 3 Baylor Bears and will face the No. 15 Princeton Tigers on Friday in Louisville, Ky.

RELATED Aliyah Boston, South Carolina to defend women's NCAA basketball title

The Alabama Crimson Tide, the top overall seed in the tournament, will face No. 5 San Diego State in another Sweet 16 game Friday in Louisville.

The No. 4 UConn Huskies beat the No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels in the round of 32 and will face the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday in the Sweet 16.

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs 84-81 to advance to the Sweet 16. They will face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats beat No. 6 Kentucky 75-69 and will battle the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans on Thursday in New York. The Spartans beat No. 2 Marquette 69-60 in their Round of 32 game.

The Kansas State-Michigan State game, which will launch the Sweet 16 slate, will tip off at 6:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in New York and air on TBS.

