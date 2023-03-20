Ole Miss women 'ready to roll' after upsetting Stanford in NCAA tourney, coach says

Women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss to an upset of top-seeded Stanford on Sunday in Stanford, Calif. Photo by Chris Gillespie/Wikimedia Commons

March 20 (UPI) -- Ole Miss forced 21 turnovers en route to an upset of top-seeded Stanford at the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin late said the Rebels are gaining momentum. "I felt like if we could get over this, there was no telling what we can do," McPhee-McCuin told reporters after the 54-49 Round of 32 victory Sunday in Stanford, Calif. "We are going to be ready to roll. "We want to keep winning. We know if we lose, we go home." Advertisement

McPhee-McCuin was moved to tears after the final buzzer sounded. 'Coach Yo' then spoke to ESPN in an on-court interview, reflecting on her personal journey.

"I'm on social media and everyone said: 'Yo can't win the big one,'" McPhee told ESPN. "So for our team, to do this, I'm just full of gratitude."

The Rebels, a No. 8 seed, shot just 29.7% in the victory. The Cardinal shot 32.7% from the floor. Senior guards Angel Baker and Marquesha Davis totaled 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Rebels.

Junior forward Madison Scott scored 11 points in the win. Freshman guard Ayanna Thompson, who came off the bench, made a trio of 3-pointers for the Rebels.

Advertisement

The Rebels will face No. 5 Louisville or No. 4 Texas in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Seattle. The winner will play for a spot in the Final Four.

Earlier Sunday, top overall seed South Carolina beat No. 8 South Florida 76-45 to advance to the Sweet 16. Fellow top seed Virginia Tech also advanced with a 72-60 win over No. 9 San Diego State.

No. 2 seeds Iowa, Utah and Maryland all advanced with wins over No. 10 Georgia, No. 10 Princeton and No. 7 Arizona, respectively.

No. 3 Notre Dame beat No 11 Mississippi State 53-48 on Sunday in Notre Dame, Ind. No. 3 LSU beat No. 6 Michigan 66-42 on Sunday in Baton Rouge, La.

The final wave of women's Round of 32 games will be held Monday night. No. 3 Ohio State will face No. 6 North Carolina in the first game at 4 p.m. EDT in Columbus Ohio. That game will air on ESPN. Additional women's tournament games will air on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC.