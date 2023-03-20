Advertisement
Sports News
March 20, 2023 / 12:25 PM

Ole Miss women 'ready to roll' after upsetting Stanford in NCAA tourney, coach says

By Alex Butler
Women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss to an upset of top-seeded Stanford on Sunday in Stanford, Calif. Photo by Chris Gillespie/Wikimedia Commons
Women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss to an upset of top-seeded Stanford on Sunday in Stanford, Calif. Photo by Chris Gillespie/Wikimedia Commons

March 20 (UPI) -- Ole Miss forced 21 turnovers en route to an upset of top-seeded Stanford at the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin late said the Rebels are gaining momentum.

"I felt like if we could get over this, there was no telling what we can do," McPhee-McCuin told reporters after the 54-49 Round of 32 victory Sunday in Stanford, Calif. "We are going to be ready to roll. "We want to keep winning. We know if we lose, we go home."

Advertisement

McPhee-McCuin was moved to tears after the final buzzer sounded. 'Coach Yo' then spoke to ESPN in an on-court interview, reflecting on her personal journey.

"I'm on social media and everyone said: 'Yo can't win the big one,'" McPhee told ESPN. "So for our team, to do this, I'm just full of gratitude."

The Rebels, a No. 8 seed, shot just 29.7% in the victory. The Cardinal shot 32.7% from the floor. Senior guards Angel Baker and Marquesha Davis totaled 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Rebels.

Junior forward Madison Scott scored 11 points in the win. Freshman guard Ayanna Thompson, who came off the bench, made a trio of 3-pointers for the Rebels.

Advertisement

The Rebels will face No. 5 Louisville or No. 4 Texas in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Seattle. The winner will play for a spot in the Final Four.

Earlier Sunday, top overall seed South Carolina beat No. 8 South Florida 76-45 to advance to the Sweet 16. Fellow top seed Virginia Tech also advanced with a 72-60 win over No. 9 San Diego State.

No. 2 seeds Iowa, Utah and Maryland all advanced with wins over No. 10 Georgia, No. 10 Princeton and No. 7 Arizona, respectively.

No. 3 Notre Dame beat No 11 Mississippi State 53-48 on Sunday in Notre Dame, Ind. No. 3 LSU beat No. 6 Michigan 66-42 on Sunday in Baton Rouge, La.

RELATED Aliyah Boston, South Carolina to defend women's NCAA basketball title

The final wave of women's Round of 32 games will be held Monday night. No. 3 Ohio State will face No. 6 North Carolina in the first game at 4 p.m. EDT in Columbus Ohio. That game will air on ESPN. Additional women's tournament games will air on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC.

Read More

College basketball: FAU, Miami, Gonzaga advance to men's Sweet 16 NCAA basketball: Princeton, Furman score Round of 64 upsets

Latest Headlines

Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA
MLB // 2 hours ago
Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA
March 20 (UPI) -- Cuba pitcher Frank Alvarez responded to a heckling fan by throwing a baseball from the bullpen toward the spectator during a loss to the United States in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic in Miami.
Lions, ex-Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 5 hours ago
Lions, ex-Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson agree to 1-year deal
March 20 (UPI) -- Free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Detroit Lions agreed to terms on a one-year contract, taking one of the best remaining defensive players off the market.
Upsets rule in global horse racing; surprise Kentucky Derby contender emerges
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Upsets rule in global horse racing; surprise Kentucky Derby contender emerges
March 20 (UPI) -- A surprising weekend of horse racing saw upsets in Australia and Hong Kong and the surprising emergence of a potential Kentucky Derby contender.
Carolina Panthers, ex-Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen strike deal
NFL // 5 hours ago
Carolina Panthers, ex-Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen strike deal
March 20 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers and former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen agreed to a three-year contract in free agency, the team announced.
College basketball: FAU, Miami, Gonzaga advance to men's Sweet 16
Sports News // 5 hours ago
College basketball: FAU, Miami, Gonzaga advance to men's Sweet 16
March 20 (UPI) -- Gonzaga, Florida Atlantic and Miami are among the teams headed to the Sweet 16 after Round of 32 wins in the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.
Team USA reaches WBC final by downing Cuba 14-2
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Team USA reaches WBC final by downing Cuba 14-2
March 20 (UPI) -- Team USA punched its ticket to the World Baseball Classic final on Sunday when the Americans' bats came alive as they trounced Cuba 14-2 in the semifinals.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic to miss Miami Open over vaccine status
Sports News // 2 days ago
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic to miss Miami Open over vaccine status
March 18 (UPI) -- Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic will not play in the Miami Open, which begins next week, the tournament's director confirmed Saturday.
World Baseball Classic: Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz doing 'well' after surgery, wife says
MLB // 3 days ago
World Baseball Classic: Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz doing 'well' after surgery, wife says
March 17 (UPI) -- New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz is "doing well" after undergoing surgery on his right knee, his wife Nashaly Mercado said on Instagram.
Chelsea-Madrid, Man City-Bayern to meet in Champions League soccer QFs
Soccer // 3 days ago
Chelsea-Madrid, Man City-Bayern to meet in Champions League soccer QFs
March 17 (UPI) -- Real Madrid will battle Chelsea and Manchester City will face Bayern Munich as part of the 2023 Champions League quarterfinals, UEFA officials announced through a draw Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.
Seahawks, ex-Steelers LB Devin Bush agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 3 days ago
Seahawks, ex-Steelers LB Devin Bush agree to 1-year deal
March 17 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush agreed to a one-year deal in free agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Team USA reaches WBC final by downing Cuba 14-2
Team USA reaches WBC final by downing Cuba 14-2
Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA
Cuba's Frank Alvarez throws ball at heckling spectator during loss to USA
College basketball: FAU, Miami, Gonzaga advance to men's Sweet 16
College basketball: FAU, Miami, Gonzaga advance to men's Sweet 16
Carolina Panthers, ex-Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen strike deal
Carolina Panthers, ex-Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen strike deal
Lions, ex-Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson agree to 1-year deal
Lions, ex-Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson agree to 1-year deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement