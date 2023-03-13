Aliyah Boston, South Carolina to defend women's NCAA basketball title

1/5

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston will look to lead the Gamecocks to a second-consecutive national title over the next three weeks at the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Defending champion South Carolina is favored to win the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament. Sixty-seven other teams will attempt to dethrone the Gamecocks at the annual competition, which starts Wednesday. The 67-game tournament field was announced Sunday on ESPN. Games will air through April 2 and air on ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, ESPNews and ABC. Advertisement

"We know what it felt like to win," South Carolina guard Brea Beal told reporters Sunday. "We know what it felt like to lose in this situation.

"We want the same feeling we had last year."

First Four games will tip off the tournament Wednesday and Thursday. No. 11 seeds Mississippi State and Illinois will meet in the first game at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday on ESPNU. No. 16 seeds Sacred Heart and Southern will play in the second game at 9 p.m. on the same network.

Advertisement

Mississippi State or Illinois will meet No. 6 Creighton in the Round of 64. Southern or Sacred Heart will meet No. 1 Stanford in the Round of 64.

No. 11 seeds St. John's and Purdue will meet in another First Four game at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2. No. 16 seeds Monmouth and Tennessee Tech will play at 9 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2.

No. 1 Indiana will meet Tennessee Tech or Monmouth in the first round. No. 6 North Carolina will face the winner of the Purdue/St. John's matchup.

Virginia Tech and South Carolina are the other top seeds. The Gamecocks, the No. 1 overall seed, will open the tournament against No. 16 Norfolk State. Virginia Tech will play No. 16 Chattanooga in the Round of 64.

"I know we aren't the same team, but there is some familiarity as you go down the bracket," Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley told reporters. "But, first thing's first, is Norfolk State. They are having a historical year. We have to take care of business on Friday."

Boston, the reigning National Player of the Year, averaged 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, and is the obvious player to watch. The four-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and 2022 NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Advertisement

Boston, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist, Stanford forward Cameron Brink, Iowa State guard-forward Ashley Joens and Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley are among the Wood Award finalists who will participate in the tournament.

Siegrist led the nation with 28.9 points per game this season.

LSU forward Angel Reese, Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes and Utah forward Alissa Pili are among the other players to watch this March.

Schedule in EDT

Wednesday

First Four

No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Illinois at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 16 Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 Southern at 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Thursday

First Four

No. 11 St. John's vs. No. 11 Purdue at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 16 Monmouth vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday

Round of 64

No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 South Florida at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2

No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 7 Arizona at noon on ESPN

No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 7 Florida State at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 South Carolina at 2 p.m. on ESPN

No. 15 Holy Cross vs. No. 2 Maryland at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNews

Advertisement

No. 11 UNLV vs. No. 6 Michigan at 3 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 14 Southern Utah vs. No. 14 Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 2 Iowa at 4 p.m on ESPN

No. 14 Hawaii vs. No. 3 LSU at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 16 Chattanooga vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 11 Illinois/Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Creighton at 6 p.m. on ESPNews

No. 16 Southern/Sacred Heart vs. No. 1 Stanford at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 15 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 2 Utah at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 USC at 8 p.m. on ESPNews

No. 10 Princeton vs. No. 7 NC State at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 9 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Ole Miss at 10 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday

Round of 64

No. 16 Tennessee Tech/Monmouth vs. No. 1 Indiana at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2

No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Tennessee at 1 p.m. on ABC

No. 14 James Madison vs. No. 3 Ohio State at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Advertisement

No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 5 Washington State at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 UConn at 3 p.m. on ABC

No. 12 Toledo vs. No. 5 Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 11 Purdue/St. John's vs. No. 6 North Carolina at 4 p.m on ESPN

No. 13 Cleveland State vs. No. 4 Villanova at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 Baylor at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Colorado at 7 p.m. on ESPNews

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Louisville at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 12 Portland vs. No. 5 Oklahoma at 9 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 14 Iona vs. No. 3 Duke at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 13 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Texas at 10 p.m. on ESPN

No. 13 Sacramento State vs. No. 4 UCLA at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Round of 32

TBD vs. TBD at 1 p.m. on ABC

TBD vs. TBD at 3 p.m. on ABC

TBD vs. TBD at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 5 p.m. on ESPN2

Advertisement

TBD vs. TBD at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

TBD vs. TBD at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

March 20

Round of 32

TBD vs. TBD at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

TBD vs. TBD at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

TBD vs. TBD at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

TBD vs. TBD at 9 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 9 p.m. on ESPNU

TBD vs. TBD at 10 p.m on ESPN2

March 24

Sweet 16

TBD vs. TBD at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 5 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 10 p.m. on ESPN

March 25

Sweet 16

TBD vs. TBD at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 4 p.m. on ABC

TBD vs. TBD at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

March 26

Elite Eight

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 9 p.m. on ESPN

March 27

Elite Eight

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Advertisement

TBD vs. TBD at 9 p.m. on ESPN

March 31

Final Four

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

April 2

National Championship game

TBD vs. TBD at 3:30 p.m. on ABC