March 27, 2023 / 12:07 PM

Women's basketball: Caitlin Clark-led Iowa, LSU reach spots in NCAA Final Four

By Alex Butler
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) totaled 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a win over Louisville in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament Sunday in Seattle. Photo by Brian Ray/HawkeyesSports.com
March 27 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark continued her historic women's basketball tournament run, with a 41-point triple-double to lead Iowa past Louisville and into the Final Four. LSU beat Miami to claim the first national semifinal ticket.

Clark made 11 of 19 shots from the field, including eight 3-pointers in the Hawkeyes' 97-83 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. She dished out a dozen assists and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Elite Eight win.

"We were never flustered by the stuff that threw at us," Clark told reporters, when asked about the Cardinals defense. "I think that was the difference."

Clark, who logged a 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in the Hawkeyes' tournament opener, is the first women's player to register 30- and 40-point triple-doubles in March Madness history.

"I did want the game ball, so I chucked it to my dad," Clark said. "I told him to run, 'I'll get it later at the hotel.' I thought I played a pretty balanced game."

The No. 2 seeded Hawkeyes made 52.7% of their shots, including 45.7% of their 3-pointers. Seniors McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall chipped in 17 and 14 points, respectively, for the Hawkeyes.

"I pride myself on doing a lot of different things for this team," Clark said. "This is probably the biggest game I've played in but I also felt it was the calmest I've been before a basketball game in my life."

RELATED Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch

Star guard Hailey Van Lith totaled 27 points for the No. 5 Cardinals. Junior forward Olivia Cochran logged 20 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

The Hawkeyes will meet No. 1 South Carolina or No. 2 Maryland in the Final Four.

Earlier Sunday, the No. 3 LSU Tigers beat the No. 9 Miami Hurricanes 54-42 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

RELATED Gonzaga, FAU, Kansas State, UConn advance to men's basketball Elite Eight

Tigers star forward Angel Reese totaled 13 points, 18 rebounds and four assists in the victory. Tigers senior guard Alexis Morris scored a team-high 21 points.

Both teams struggled from the field, with the Tigers making just 30.2% of their shots and Hurricanes shooting at a 31.6% clip. The teams combined to make just 1 of 27 attempts from 3-point range.

"At halftime, we all just talked to each other and said 'we gotta believe,'" Morris told reporters. "'Just keep believing and keep fighting.' We felt like it was destiny. We were destined to be where we are."

The Tigers forced 18 turnovers and out-rebounded the Hurricanes 49-35 to reach the national semifinal. Sophomore guard Jasmyne Roberts was the only Hurricanes player to reach double figures in scoring. She scored a game-high 22 points, with seven rebounds and three assists in the loss.

The final two women's Elite Eight games will air Monday night on ESPN. Undefeated South Carolina (35-0), the No. 1 overall seed, will face No. 2 Maryland in the first game at 7 p.m. EDT in Greenville.

No. 1 Virginia Tech will play No. 3 Ohio State in the finale Elite Eight matchup at 9 p.m. in Seattle. The winner of the latter matchup will meet LSU in the Final Four.

The women's Final Four will be Friday night in Dallas. Those games, which tip off at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., will air on ESPN. The national title game will be Sunday in Dallas and air on the same network.

Latest Headlines

Anthony Volpe, Yankees top prospect, makes opening day roster
MLB // 3 hours ago
Anthony Volpe, Yankees top prospect, makes opening day roster
March 27 (UPI) -- Shortstop Anthony Volpe, the New York Yankees' top prospect and No. 5 overall prospect, will be part of the 26-man opening day roster, the team announced.
Miami, San Diego State clinch spots in unlikely men's basketball Final Four
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Miami, San Diego State clinch spots in unlikely men's basketball Final Four
March 27 (UPI) -- San Diego State and Miami clinched the final two victories of the Elite Eight to round out an unlikely Final Four field at the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament in Houston.
Two Japanese horses are in for Kentucky Derby; Japan also dominates in Dubai
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Two Japanese horses are in for Kentucky Derby; Japan also dominates in Dubai
March 27 (UPI) -- Two Japanese horses, plus winners in Kentucky and Louisiana, joined the likely Kentucky Derby field as a result of weekend racing; the Dubai World Cup program provided upsets, thrills and emotion.
Former F1 driver Piquet fined for racist, homophobic remarks about Hamilton
Sports News // 1 day ago
Former F1 driver Piquet fined for racist, homophobic remarks about Hamilton
March 25 (UPI) -- Retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been fined $953,000 by a Brazilian court for racist and homophobic comments he made against British Formula One race driver Lewis Hamilton.
Andreescu upsets Sakkari in 2023 Miami Open tennis
Sports News // 2 days ago
Andreescu upsets Sakkari in 2023 Miami Open tennis
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 24 (UPI) -- Sweat poured onto the court as Bianca Andreescu fought off a gritty rally to upset Maria Sakkari in a 3-hour, 3-minute second round match at the 2023 Miami Open on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch
Sports News // 2 days ago
Memphis women's basketball player charged for handshake-line punch
March 24 (UPI) -- Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes punched opposing player Elissa Brett in the face after an NIT women's basketball game and was charged with assault by the Bowling Green State University Police Department, officials.
Tennis animosity lingers amid Ukraine-Russia war, women players say
Sports News // 3 days ago
Tennis animosity lingers amid Ukraine-Russia war, women players say
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 24 (UPI) -- Animosity has arisen between women tennis stars related to the invasion of Ukraine, players said at the Miami Open. Cold exchanges are now the norm between players from the war-torn countries.
Eagles, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension
NFL // 3 days ago
Eagles, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension
March 24 (UPI) -- All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract extension, his agency announced Friday morning.
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
MIAMI, March 23 (UPI) -- C.J. Stroud is the projected No. 1 pick, while Anthony Richardson lands with the Washington Commanders, after a trade, in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's second 2023 NFL mock draft of the off-season.
Dubai World Cup, Kentucky Derby preps around world mark weekend horse racing
Sports News // 3 days ago
Dubai World Cup, Kentucky Derby preps around world mark weekend horse racing
DUBAI, March 24 (UPI) -- The Dubai World Cup program shares the billing with some fascinating Kentucky Derby prep action around the world in weekend horse racing.
