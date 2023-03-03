Tennis: Daniil Medvedev snaps Novak Djokovic's 20-match win streak

1/5

Daniil Medvedev of Russia won his 13th consecutive match Friday in Dubai. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Russian Daniil Medvedev knocked off Novak Djokovic in straight sets Friday at the Dubai Championships, snapping the top-ranked Serbian's 20-match winning streak. Medvedev needed just 95 minutes to claim the 6-4, 6-4 semifinal triumph at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. He will meet No. 6 Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final Saturday in Dubai. Advertisement

"When you play against Novak you just have to play your best," Medvedev told the ATP in an on-court interview. "You kind of hope he doesn't play his best, because when he plays his best, well he has 22 Grand Slams, so even if you play your best, it is going to be tough."

Medvedev, ranked No. 7, extended his winning streak to 13-consecutive matches with the straight sets win.

Medvedev totaled eight aces and won 3 of 4 break point opportunities. He also claimed 63 winners.

Djokovic totaled five aces and won his lone break point opportunity. He fired 61 winners.

"I managed to play a higher level than him today," Medvedev said. "In the second set, I didn't face one break point, but there were so many 30-30 games. But I managed to stay composed and I am happy to be in the final tomorrow."

Medvedev will meet Rublev in the final at 10 a.m. EST Saturday on the Tennis Channel.

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., and the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Fla., are the next tournaments on the ATP Tour schedule.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, recently asked authorities to allow him to enter the United States to play in the tournaments, despite travel rules that restrict him from doing so until mid-April.

Djokovic is on the entry list for both U.S. tournaments, but no ruling about his travel status has been announced.