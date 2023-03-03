Trending
March 3, 2023 / 2:16 PM

Tennis: Daniil Medvedev snaps Novak Djokovic's 20-match win streak

By Alex Butler
Daniil Medvedev of Russia won his 13th consecutive match Friday in Dubai. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Daniil Medvedev of Russia won his 13th consecutive match Friday in Dubai. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 3 (UPI) -- Russian Daniil Medvedev knocked off Novak Djokovic in straight sets Friday at the Dubai Championships, snapping the top-ranked Serbian's 20-match winning streak.

Medvedev needed just 95 minutes to claim the 6-4, 6-4 semifinal triumph at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. He will meet No. 6 Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final Saturday in Dubai.

"When you play against Novak you just have to play your best," Medvedev told the ATP in an on-court interview. "You kind of hope he doesn't play his best, because when he plays his best, well he has 22 Grand Slams, so even if you play your best, it is going to be tough."

Medvedev, ranked No. 7, extended his winning streak to 13-consecutive matches with the straight sets win.

RELATED Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic asks for early U.S entry for tennis tourneys

Medvedev totaled eight aces and won 3 of 4 break point opportunities. He also claimed 63 winners.

Djokovic totaled five aces and won his lone break point opportunity. He fired 61 winners.

"I managed to play a higher level than him today," Medvedev said. "In the second set, I didn't face one break point, but there were so many 30-30 games. But I managed to stay composed and I am happy to be in the final tomorrow."

Medvedev will meet Rublev in the final at 10 a.m. EST Saturday on the Tennis Channel.

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., and the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Fla., are the next tournaments on the ATP Tour schedule.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, recently asked authorities to allow him to enter the United States to play in the tournaments, despite travel rules that restrict him from doing so until mid-April.

RELATED Australian Open tennis: Sabalenka beats Rybakina for first Grand Slam

Djokovic is on the entry list for both U.S. tournaments, but no ruling about his travel status has been announced.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas for record-tying tennis title

UCLA signs football coach Chip Kelly to contract extension through 2027
Sports News // 11 minutes ago
UCLA signs football coach Chip Kelly to contract extension through 2027
March 3 (UPI) -- UCLA signed college football coach Chip Kelly to a contract extension, which will run through the 2027 season, the school announced Friday.
Bryce Young, other QB prospects dismiss size, accuracy concerns at NFL combine
NFL // 30 minutes ago
Bryce Young, other QB prospects dismiss size, accuracy concerns at NFL combine
INDIANAPOLIS, March 3 (UPI) -- Dominating college football won't carry top quarterbacks directly to the NFL. Bryce Young and other passing prospects now face physical and mental scrutiny, but they dismissed those worries Friday at the NFL combine.
Joey Porter Jr., top NFL Draft cornerback prospects tout confidence, versatility
NFL // 3 hours ago
Joey Porter Jr., top NFL Draft cornerback prospects tout confidence, versatility
INDIANPOLIS, March 3 (UPI) -- Top 2023 draft prospects Joey Porter Jr., Emmanuel Forbes and Kelee Ringo vary in size, speed and strength, but they all say they possess the most vital trait for NFL cornerback success: unshakable confidence.
Super Saturday in Dubai, 3 big Kentucky Derby preps mark weekend horse racing
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Super Saturday in Dubai, 3 big Kentucky Derby preps mark weekend horse racing
March 3 (UPi) -- Super Saturday in Dubai and three big Kentucky Derby prep races across the United States are the features of a big weekend of Thoroughbred horse racing.
Ex-Carolina Panthers owner, founder Jerry Richardson dies at 86
NFL // 23 hours ago
Ex-Carolina Panthers owner, founder Jerry Richardson dies at 86
March 2 (UPI) -- Jerry Richardson, who founded the Carolina Panthers in 1993 and owned the NFL franchise until 2018, has died, the Panthers announced Thursday. He was 86.
Andre Carter II vies to be rare Army draftee to NFL
NFL // 1 day ago
Andre Carter II vies to be rare Army draftee to NFL
INDIANAPOLIS, March 2 (UPI) -- Andre Carter II said a desire to "blow stuff up" led him to a career as an Army field artillery officer. He now hopes explosive pass rush skills will make him the first West Point player drafted into the NFL in 15 years.
NFL prospect Jalen Carter arrested, released, set for April arraignment
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL prospect Jalen Carter arrested, released, set for April arraignment
March 2 (UPI) -- Top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter turned himself in to Athens, Ga., authorities and was quickly released, but must appear for an April 18 arrangement in connection to his alleged role in a fatal January car crash.
Ravens hope to extend Lamar Jackson by Tuesday, but will consider options
NFL // 1 day ago
Ravens hope to extend Lamar Jackson by Tuesday, but will consider options
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hope to agree to a contract extension with Lamar Jackson before the NFL's March 7 franchise tag deadline, general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.
Will Anderson Jr., top pass rush prospects mimic NFL greats, eye top spot
NFL // 1 day ago
Will Anderson Jr., top pass rush prospects mimic NFL greats, eye top spot
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and several other top pass rushers say they model their games after today's NFL stars. They each will now pursue consideration to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Arrest warrant issued for NFL prospect Jalen Carter on reckless driving, racing charges
NFL // 2 days ago
Arrest warrant issued for NFL prospect Jalen Carter on reckless driving, racing charges
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Georgia football star Jalen Carter, a top NFL Draft prospect, for his alleged involvement in a fatal January car crash, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.
