Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic asks for early U.S entry for tennis tourneys

Serbian Novak Djokovic's last tennis tournament appearance in the United States came at the 2021 U.S. Open. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic asked authorities to allow him to enter the United States to play tennis tournaments next month, despite travel rules that restrict him from doing so until mid-April, he told reporters Wednesday. "Everything is currently in process," Djokovic said after a practice session in Belgrade, Serbia. Advertisement

"I am really thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami tournament and community for their support publicly. They would like me to be able to play in their tournaments."

Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, last played in the United States in 2021, when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 U.S. Open final.

The BNP Paribas Open, from March 8 to 19 in Indian Wells, Calif., is the next U.S. tournament on the ATP Tour schedule. The Miami Open will be held March 22 to April 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Last month, the Transportation Security Administration extended its requirement for foreign travelers to provide proof of vaccination through April 10.

"I have a big desire to be there," Djokovic said of playing at Indian Wells and in the Miami Open. "I haven't played there for several years. I'm looking forward to hopefully a positive decision coming sometime soon, but it's not in my hands.

"Right now, that's all I can say."

Djokovic won his 22nd men's singles title in January at the 2023 Australian Open. He jumped to No. 1 in the ATP Tour men's singles rankings due to that victory.

The 2023 French Open is the next Grand Slam on the tennis schedule. That clay court tournament will be held from May 28 to April 11 in Paris. Wimbledon will be held from July 3 to 16 in London. The 2023 U.S. Open will be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10 in Flushing, N.Y.

"Last year, I missed Indian Wells, Miami and the U.S. Open swing," Djokovic said. "So if it happens, it wouldn't be the first time. I hope it doesn't. That's all I can do. All I can do is hope at the moment.

"My position stays the same. There is not much else I can do except wish for a positive result."