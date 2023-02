New Mexico State University has suspended its men's basketball program amid hazing allegations. File Photo by Ken Lund/ Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- New Mexico State University has suspended its men's basketball program amid allegations of hazing. In making the move on Friday, school officials emphasized it is not related to a deadly shooting involving an NMSU player on campus in November. Advertisement

"New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men's basketball program until further notice," athletics officials said in a statement.

"NMSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy," they said.

The men's basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave and the Aggies' game scheduled for Saturday against California Baptist was postponed.

The sports news website Stadium reported the new allegations involved hazing incidents.

On Nov. 19, NMSU player Mike Peake was hospitalized after a shooting incident on the Albuquerque campus of rival New Mexico University in which New Mexico student Brandon Travis was shot to death.

Police alleged that Travis lured Peake to the campus with the intention of assaulting him and when Peake ran, Travis opened fire, wounded him. Prosecutors said Peake then returned fire with his own firearm and killed Travis.

Advertisement

Peake was suspended in December and NMSU brought in an outside investigator to look into the shooting.