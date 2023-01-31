Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 12:04 AM

Failed GOP candidate indicted for New Mexico shootings

By Darryl Coote
Solomon Pena, 39, of Albuquerque, was indicted Monday by a New Mexico grand jury in connection to a string of shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. Photo courtesy of Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office/Release
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A New Mexico grand jury has indicted a failed state Republican House candidate on 14 criminal charges stemming from a series of shootings targeting the homes of Democratic officials.

Solomon Pena, 39, of Albuquerque, was arrested Jan. 16 by local police on accusations of being the "mastermind" of a conspiracy involving four gunmen whom he paid to shoot at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state legislators following his election loss in November.

Pena on Monday was charged by a Bernalillo County grand jury with three counts of criminal solicitation to commit a shooting at a dwelling, three counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a shooting at a dwelling and two counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, among others.

"We want to thank the Albuquerque Police Department and our other law enforcement partners for bringing Mr. Pena to Justice," Bernalillo County district attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement.

"An attack on elected leaders is an attack on our democracy."

Pena lost the November election to Democrat Miguel Garcia, earning only 26% of the vote. Authorities said that following his defeat, Pena visited the homes of county commissioners and a senator to complain that the election was rigged.

The shootings began in December shortly after these visits, police said.

Pena was accused of being behind the shootings at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4, the home of New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martinez on Dec. 9, the home of former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley on Dec. 11 and State Sen. Linda Lopez on Jan. 3.

Police have also accused Pena of having been present during the shooting at Lopez's home and having pulled the trigger.

No one was injured in any of the shootings, which had raised concerns about the safety of public officials in Albuquerque.

Last week, District Court Judge David Murphy ruled Pena must remain jailed amid his court proceedings.

"We look forward to bringing justice to the victims," Bregman said.

