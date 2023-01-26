Uber Eats delivery man walks on court, interrupts Duquesne-Loyola game

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A college basketball game between Duquesne and Loyola was disrupted when an Uber Eats delivery man walked on the court in the second half while searching for the recipient of an order from McDonald's.

The odd occurrence happened about four minutes into the second half of Duquesne's 72-58 win over Loyola on Wednesday at the UPMC Cooper FieldHouse in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement Listen, when you're hungry, you order @UberEats Who cares if there's a live college basketball game being played pic.twitter.com/NJiZYGDpHW— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 26, 2023

"I really didn't see it," Duquesne coach Kieth Dambrot told reporters at his postgame news conference. "I saw the video after the game. Our guys were dying laughing.

"The guy had a job to do. He did his job well."

Loyola junior Philip Alston had possession of the ball. He was attempting to clear space away from a defender when the Uber Eats man walked just inches behind him. The delivery man just missed running into the 6-foot-6 forward before he was spotted by a referee, who stopped the game.

Advertisement

"Was he going to deliver the McDonald's to somebody on the court? Can we rule that out?" one of the play-by-play announcers said on the ESPN+ broadcast.

"Maybe I'll put my hand up, I'm getting a little hungry."

Fans and reporters at the game tweeted that the delivery man eventually found the hungry customer. Uber Eats replied to a Twitter post of the incident by tweeting: "nothing but net."

Junior guards Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III scored 13 points apiece to lead the Dukes to the victory. The Dukes overcame an 11-point first-half deficit in the victory. Alston scored a game-high 25 points for the Ramblers, who took home their eighth loss in nine games.

Duquesne will face UMass at 4 p.m. EST Saturday in Hadley, Mass. Loyola will play Dayton at 9 p.m. Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.