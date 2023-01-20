Trending
Jan. 20, 2023

Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey to step down

By Alex Butler
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey led the Irish to a 9-10 record to start the 2022-23 season. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey led the Irish to a 9-10 record to start the 2022-23 season. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Mike Brey, head coach of the Notre Dame men's basketball team for more than two decades, will step down at the end of the 2022-23 season, the university announced.

Notre Dame made the announcement Thursday night. Brey, who joined the program in 2000, is 481-269 in 23 seasons as Fighting Irish coach.

"It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future," Brey said in a news release. "I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created."

The Irish (9-10) lost five of their last six games, including an 84-71 defeat to Florida State on Tuesday in Notre Dame, Ind.

"Mike and I have talked often in recent years about a future transition in the program's leadership and during our most recent conversation we reached the mutual conclusion that the end of this season represented the right time," Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said.

"That Mike is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men's basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game. His even greater legacy, however, lies in his achievements as an educator and mentor of the young men who played for him. In that sense, he represents this university as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame. And for that reason, I look forward to working with Mike to define his future role within Notre Dame athletics."

Brey, 63, owns an overall record of 580-321 in 28 seasons as a head coach. He started his career with five seasons at Delaware from 1995 through 1999.

Brey led the Irish to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Elite Eight runs. His 580 wins rank 50th all time. He will lead the Irish against Boston College at 2 p.m. EST Saturday in Notre Dame.

