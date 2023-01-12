Ex-USC star RB Charles White, who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Former USC star running back Charles White, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died after battling cancer, the university announced. He was 64.

USC said in a news release that White died Wednesday in Newport Beach, Calif.

Advertisement

"He was the toughest player I've ever coached," said John Robinson, who coached White when he played for USC and the Los Angeles Rams. "He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game.

"Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness...wow!"

RELATED Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown dies at 21

White was born Jan. 22, 1958 in Los Angeles. He attended San Fernando High School in San Fernando, Calif. He then went on to star for the Trojans from 1976 through 1979. White logged 923 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns as a freshman. He totaled 1,616 yards and nine scores as a sophomore. White logged 2,052 and 2,195 yards over his final two respective seasons. He also scored 33 touchdowns over that span en route to All-American honors.

Advertisement

In 1979, White earned the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Pac-10 Player of the Year and UPI Player of the Year honors, in addition to the Heisman Trophy. He remains the Pac-12's all-time leader with 1,147 rush attempts, 6,245 rushing yards and 6,786 yards from scrimmage. He also ranks No. 7 in conference history with 53 touchdowns.

He also was a two-time MVP of the Rose Bowl and set nearly two dozen NCAA, Pac-12 and bowl records.

RELATED Famed surfer Marcio Freire dies in Portugal at 47

"Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans," USC athletic director Mike Bohn said. "A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American and a NCAA record setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold.

"He will always be remembered by the Trojan family for the history he made on the football field and the legacy he left at Troy. Fight On Forever!"

White was the No. 27 overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft. He spent his first five seasons with the Cleveland Browns. White spent his final four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He led the NFL with 1.374 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 1987 en route to an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. White also earned Comeback Player of the Year honors for that campaign.

Advertisement

After his playing career, White served as USC running backs coach from 1993 through 1997 and also appeared on the show American Gladiators.

White, who spent the last years of his life in an assisted living facility, is survived by five children.

Notable Deaths of 2023