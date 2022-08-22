Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 3:36 PM

Tennis: Alexander Zverev, American Reilly Opelka withdrawal from U.S. Open

By Alex Butler
1/5
German Alexander Zverev withdrew from the U.S. Open due to his lingering ankle injury. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ce1d57f3fabbb41c24577e9594c7bd45/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
German Alexander Zverev withdrew from the U.S. Open due to his lingering ankle injury. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Alexander Zverev, the No. 2 men's tennis player in the world, and American Reilly Opelka withdrew from the 2022 U.S. Open, tournament officials announced Monday.

Zverev withdrew due to the right ankle injury he sustained in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. The German tennis star underwent surgery on the ankle in June and missed Wimbledon later that month.

Advertisement

The U.S. Open did not state a reason for Opelka's exit. The American is the No. 28 player in the ATP rankings. American Stefan Kozlov will replace Zverev in the main draw. American Jack Sock will replace Opelka.

The U.S. Open will run from Monday through Sept. 11 in Flushing, N.Y. Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No. 1 player in the world, is the defending men's singles champion. No. 11 Emma Raducanu of England won the 2021 women's singles title in Flushing.

RELATED Tennis: American Coco Gauff jumps to No. 1 in doubles rankings

Medvedev is the top seed in the men's singles circuit this year at the hard-court Grand Slam. Rafael Nadal of Spain, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Casper Ruud of Norway and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will be among the other Top 5 seeds.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Andrey Rublev of Russia, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, Jannik Sinner of Italy and Cameron Norrie of England will be among the other Top 10 seeds.

Iga Swiatek of Poland, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, Maria Sakkari of Greece, Paula Badosa of Spain and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia are among the top players on the women's singles entry list for the U.S. Open.

RELATED Serena Williams to 'move on' from tennis after U.S. Open

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Americans Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins, Garbine Muguruza of Spain and Raducanu are among the other Top 10 women on the entry list.

The draw for the U.S. Open will be held Thursday. The winners from the respective men's and women's singles circuits will receive $2.6 million apiece.

RELATED Naomi Osaka splits with tennis coach Wim Fissette

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield beats Sam Darnold in Panthers QB battle, will start Week 1
NFL // 1 hour ago
Baker Mayfield beats Sam Darnold in Panthers QB battle, will start Week 1
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield edged Sam Darnold in a competition held to determine the Carolina Panthers' top quarterback and will start Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, the Panthers announced Monday.
Two Indiana State football players among those killed in weekend car crash
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Two Indiana State football players among those killed in weekend car crash
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Two players from Indiana State's football team were among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind., Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Monday.
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
NFL // 4 hours ago
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings announced Monday.
OSU to play Michigan in first hockey game at Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium
Sports News // 5 hours ago
OSU to play Michigan in first hockey game at Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Longtime rivals Ohio State and Michigan will battle in the first-ever hockey game held at the Cleveland Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium on Feb. 18 in Cleveland, the Browns' ownership group announced Monday.
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
NFL // 5 hours ago
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility Monday in Tampa, Fla., ending a two-week hiatus from practice and preseason games, a league source told UPI.
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, out for 2 preseason games
NFL // 6 hours ago
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, out for 2 preseason games
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Arizona Cardinals' final two preseason games, the team announced.
Nest, Spendarella sparkle in weekend races for 3-year-old fillies
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Nest, Spendarella sparkle in weekend races for 3-year-old fillies
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Nest and Spendarella sparkled in weekend races for 3-year-old fillies, promising 2-year-olds emerged from coast to coast and Breeders' Cup contenders were on full display.
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's 'good' after knee injury
NFL // 7 hours ago
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's 'good' after knee injury
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he is "good" after he appeared to sustain a knee injury during a preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants plan to further examine the knee Monday.
Golf playoffs: Cantlay wins BMW, Scheffler earns Tour Championship lead
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Golf playoffs: Cantlay wins BMW, Scheffler earns Tour Championship lead
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Patrick Cantlay carded a final round 2-under to earn a one-shot victory in the BMW Championship and move up to No. 2 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings. Scottie Scheffler leads the field entering the Tour Championship.
Tua Tagovailoa makes 2022 debut, Raiders edge Dolphins
NFL // 1 day ago
Tua Tagovailoa makes 2022 debut, Raiders edge Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders hit the left upright on a go-ahead field goal attempt with 1:37 remaining, resulting in a narrow Las Vegas Raiders preseason win Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care
Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
Golf playoffs: Cantlay wins BMW, Scheffler earns Tour Championship lead
Golf playoffs: Cantlay wins BMW, Scheffler earns Tour Championship lead
College football: FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Bills' Dawson Knox, dies at 22
College football: FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Bills' Dawson Knox, dies at 22
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement