April 20, 2022 / 10:50 AM

Wimbledon to ban players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war, reports say

By Clyde Hughes
Wimbledon would be the first major tennis tournament to bar athletes over the Russian war in Ukraine, which will begin its ninth week on Thursday. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the fighting so far. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- The Championships at Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis event on the calendar, will bar Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament due to the countries' support for the war in Ukraine, according to reports Wednesday.

The New York Times, Sportico and The Guardian reported that Wimbledon officials have decided to issue the ban for the 2022 tournament that begins in June.

The ban is directly related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support for the ongoing war from the Belarusian government.

A ban would keep several top Russian and Belarusian players from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- including world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who advanced to the quarterfinals in London last year and won the U.S. Open last September.

Also affected by such a ban would be Belarus women's player Victoria Azarenka, who was the women's world No. 1 a decade ago, and Russia's Andrey Rublev, who's currently No. 8 in the men's rankings.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year and is ranked No. 4 in the world, and Russia's Anastasia Pavluychenkova would also be denied entry.

A ban at Wimbledon would mean that world men's No. 2 Daniil Medvedev -- pictured here after winning the U.S. Open last September -- would not be able to play in London. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
In February, Rublev stirred up controversy at a tournament in Dubai when he wrote on the lens of a television camera, "No War Please."

Wimbledon would be the first major tennis tournament to bar athletes over the Russian war in Ukraine, which will begin its ninth week on Thursday. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the fighting so far.

Russian athletes on the ATP and WTA tours are required to compete as country-neutral athletes.

The first major tournament, the Australian Open, occurred in January before the war began and no athletes have yet been banned from the French Open, the second major, in May. World No. 1 men's player Novak Djokovic was barred from the Australian Open, however, due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Russian players have, however, been barred in other tennis events -- including the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Russia won both in 2021.

Wimbledon will run from June 27 through July 10. The final Grand Slam event will be August's U.S. Open, which has not yet announced any player restrictions.

Lakers legend Jerry West demands retraction from HBO's 'Winning Time'
NBA // 1 hour ago
Lakers legend Jerry West demands retraction from HBO's 'Winning Time'
April 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West believes his portrayal in the HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is "cruel" and "deliberately false" and demands a retraction, his attorney said in a statement.
Royals' Salvador Perez battles vision issues, homers twice in win vs. Twins
MLB // 2 hours ago
Royals' Salvador Perez battles vision issues, homers twice in win vs. Twins
April 20 (UPI) -- All-Star catcher Salvador Perez battled through vision issues to smash two home runs and led the Kansas City Royals to a comeback win over the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, Mo.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies dominate T-wolves and even playoff series at 1-1
NBA // 3 hours ago
Ja Morant, Grizzlies dominate T-wolves and even playoff series at 1-1
April 20 (UPI) -- Ja Morant scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series Tuesday night.
Jimmy 'Buckets' Butler nets 45, carries Heat over Hawks in NBA playoffs
MLB // 11 hours ago
Jimmy 'Buckets' Butler nets 45, carries Heat over Hawks in NBA playoffs
MIAMI, April 19 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler poured in a playoff career-high 45 points to lead the Miami Heat to a win and a 2-0 series lead on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami.
San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal
MLB // 12 hours ago
San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal
April 19 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres on Tuesday became the first MLB team to strike a sponsorship deal to feature ads on their uniforms.
Nets' Kyrie Irving fined $50K for flipping off Celtics fans during Game 1
NBA // 15 hours ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving fined $50K for flipping off Celtics fans during Game 1
April 19 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for flipping off multiple Boston Celtics fans on two occasions during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Soccer: Lionel Messi to miss potential PSG title-clincher with Achilles injury
Soccer // 21 hours ago
Soccer: Lionel Messi to miss potential PSG title-clincher with Achilles injury
April 19 (UPI) -- Star striker Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's potential title-clinching match against Angers as he deals with an Achilles injury, the French Ligue 1 soccer team announced Tuesday.
Jalen Bruson nets career-high 41, Mavericks even series vs. Jazz
NBA // 23 hours ago
Jalen Bruson nets career-high 41, Mavericks even series vs. Jazz
April 19 (UPI) -- Veteran guard Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series, which is now tied at 1-1.
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates
MLB // 1 day ago
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates
April 19 (UPI) -- New Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit the second pitch he saw over the wall for a home run in his first-ever at-bat against his former Atlanta Braves team, sparking a 7-4 victory in Los Angeles.
Stephen Curry scores 34 off bench, leads Warriors over Nuggets in Game 2
NBA // 1 day ago
Stephen Curry scores 34 off bench, leads Warriors over Nuggets in Game 2
April 19 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry came off the bench and scored a game-high 34 points in 23 minutes to lead the Golden State Warriors to a win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoff series.
