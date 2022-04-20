Wimbledon to ban players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war, reports say

1/4

Wimbledon would be the first major tennis tournament to bar athletes over the Russian war in Ukraine, which will begin its ninth week on Thursday. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the fighting so far. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- The Championships at Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis event on the calendar, will bar Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament due to the countries' support for the war in Ukraine, according to reports Wednesday. The New York Times, Sportico and The Guardian reported that Wimbledon officials have decided to issue the ban for the 2022 tournament that begins in June. Advertisement

The ban is directly related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support for the ongoing war from the Belarusian government.

A ban would keep several top Russian and Belarusian players from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- including world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who advanced to the quarterfinals in London last year and won the U.S. Open last September.

RELATED Possible escape route coming for Mariupol as Russia keeps hitting key battleground

Also affected by such a ban would be Belarus women's player Victoria Azarenka, who was the women's world No. 1 a decade ago, and Russia's Andrey Rublev, who's currently No. 8 in the men's rankings.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year and is ranked No. 4 in the world, and Russia's Anastasia Pavluychenkova would also be denied entry.

Advertisement

In February, Rublev stirred up controversy at a tournament in Dubai when he wrote on the lens of a television camera, "No War Please."

Wimbledon would be the first major tennis tournament to bar athletes over the Russian war in Ukraine, which will begin its ninth week on Thursday. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the fighting so far.

Russian athletes on the ATP and WTA tours are required to compete as country-neutral athletes.

The first major tournament, the Australian Open, occurred in January before the war began and no athletes have yet been banned from the French Open, the second major, in May. World No. 1 men's player Novak Djokovic was barred from the Australian Open, however, due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Russian players have, however, been barred in other tennis events -- including the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Russia won both in 2021.

Wimbledon will run from June 27 through July 10. The final Grand Slam event will be August's U.S. Open, which has not yet announced any player restrictions.