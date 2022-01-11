Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 5:01 AM

Novak Djokovic named Australian Open's No. 1 seed as future in country remains in doubt

By Darryl Coote
Novak Djokovic named Australian Open's No. 1 seed as future in country remains in doubt
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a forehand to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semi-finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, September 10, 2021, in New York City. Whether he will be able to compete in the 2022 Australian Open is uncertain as immigration officials consider revoking his entry visa a second time. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Australian Open on Tuesday released its official seeding for the upcoming tournament, placing Novak Djokovic in its No. 1 spot despite federal immigration officials continuing to mull whether to expel the tennis star from the country.

The 34-year-old Serbian national has been thrust into controversy after he was detained and had his entry visa revoked last week for attempting to enter the country while unvaccinated against COVID-19, a violation of Australia's strict immigration rules.

Advertisement

Djokovic, a vaccine skeptic, mounted a legal challenge arguing that he was exempt from the vaccine requirement as he recently contracted and recovered from the virus.

On Monday, a judge ruled in Djokovic's favor, overturning the cancellation of his visa, but Alex Hawke, the minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, is considering using personal powers under the law to cancel it a second time.

RELATED CDC warns against travel to Canada, citing COVID-19

On Tuesday, Hawke's office said he has yet to make a decision.

"As noted yesterday in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, Minister Hawke is considering whether to cancel Mr. Djokovic's visa under section 133c (3) of the Migration Act," the spokesperson said. "In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter."

Advertisement

The spokesman added that for legal reasons, "it is inappropriate to comment further."

RELATED Two more House lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

If his visa is again canceled, the tournament would have to re-seed -- and Djokovic, who has won three consecutive Australian Opens, would be barred from entering the country for three years.

Earlier Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke with his Serbian counterpart about the matter amid the political maelstrom.

"The PM explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role in protecting Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from his office on the call with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said. "They both agreed to stay in contact and to further strengthening the bilateral relationship."

RELATED Another woman tests positive for COVID-19 after controversial party in Hong Kong

Meanwhile, Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese lambasted the prime minister, saying the situation has resulted in "a great international embarrassment for Australia," SBS reported.

"It is one that could have been avoided had there been a clear decision made prior to any visa being granted," he told reporters.

The Association of Tennis Professionals welcomed the court's Monday decision to restore Djokovic's visa but also called for greater clarity in the immigration process. "Complications in recent days related to player entry into Australia have however highlighted the need for clearer understanding, communication and application of the rules,'' the ATP said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The series of events leading to Monday's court hearing have been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak's well-being and preparation for the Australian open," it said. "We welcome the outcome of Monday's hearing and look forward to an exciting few weeks of tennis ahead."

The sports body said that 97 of its top 100 players are vaccinated ahead of the Australian tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 17 and run through Jan. 30.

Latest Headlines

NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
NFL // 1 hour ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
MIAMI, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 2022 NFL playoffs start Saturday with two wild-card round games and continue through Super Bowl LVI, scheduled for Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers are title favorites.
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Georgia Bulldogs captured their first national championship since 1980 with a 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff finale Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn
NFL // 7 hours ago
Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- After just one season, the Detroit Lions are moving on from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
NHL // 8 hours ago
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The NHL fined Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness $25,000 for his stick-swinging tirade after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Andrew Luck, Rashaan Salaam headline College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Andrew Luck, Rashaan Salaam headline College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck and Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado highlighted the College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class that was revealed Monday.
New York Giants' Dave Gettleman retires after four seasons as general manager
NFL // 10 hours ago
New York Giants' Dave Gettleman retires after four seasons as general manager
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- New York Giants executive Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday after four seasons as the franchise's general manager.
Medical examiner rules death of Connecticut high school hockey player an accident
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Medical examiner rules death of Connecticut high school hockey player an accident
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Connecticut on Monday ruled that the death of high school hockey player Teddy Balkind during a game on Thursday was an accident.
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
NFL // 18 hours ago
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday after they finished the 2021-22 season with a 6-11 record, the team announced.
Vikings fire coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman
NFL // 19 hours ago
Vikings fire coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings fired longtime head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday, the team announced.
CFP National Championship: Georgia favored in rematch with No. 1 Alabama
Sports News // 19 hours ago
CFP National Championship: Georgia favored in rematch with No. 1 Alabama
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are a slight favorite to beat No. 1 Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST Monday in Indianapolis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
Raiders slip by Chargers, advance to playoffs
Raiders slip by Chargers, advance to playoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement