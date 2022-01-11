Novak Djokovic named Australian Open's No. 1 seed as future in country remains in doubt

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a forehand to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semi-finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, September 10, 2021, in New York City. Whether he will be able to compete in the 2022 Australian Open is uncertain as immigration officials consider revoking his entry visa a second time. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Djokovic, a vaccine skeptic, mounted a legal challenge arguing that he was exempt from the vaccine requirement as he recently contracted and recovered from the virus.

On Monday, a judge ruled in Djokovic's favor, overturning the cancellation of his visa, but Alex Hawke, the minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, is considering using personal powers under the law to cancel it a second time.

On Tuesday, Hawke's office said he has yet to make a decision.

"As noted yesterday in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, Minister Hawke is considering whether to cancel Mr. Djokovic's visa under section 133c (3) of the Migration Act," the spokesperson said. "In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter."

The spokesman added that for legal reasons, "it is inappropriate to comment further."

If his visa is again canceled, the tournament would have to re-seed -- and Djokovic, who has won three consecutive Australian Opens, would be barred from entering the country for three years.

Earlier Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke with his Serbian counterpart about the matter amid the political maelstrom.

"The PM explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role in protecting Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from his office on the call with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said. "They both agreed to stay in contact and to further strengthening the bilateral relationship."

Meanwhile, Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese lambasted the prime minister, saying the situation has resulted in "a great international embarrassment for Australia," SBS reported.

"It is one that could have been avoided had there been a clear decision made prior to any visa being granted," he told reporters.

The Association of Tennis Professionals welcomed the court's Monday decision to restore Djokovic's visa but also called for greater clarity in the immigration process. "Complications in recent days related to player entry into Australia have however highlighted the need for clearer understanding, communication and application of the rules,'' the ATP said in a statement.

"The series of events leading to Monday's court hearing have been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak's well-being and preparation for the Australian open," it said. "We welcome the outcome of Monday's hearing and look forward to an exciting few weeks of tennis ahead."

The sports body said that 97 of its top 100 players are vaccinated ahead of the Australian tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 17 and run through Jan. 30.