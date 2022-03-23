Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 23, 2022 / 8:20 PM

UFC star Conor McGregor arrested for alleged reckless driving in Ireland

By Connor Grott
UFC star Conor McGregor arrested for alleged reckless driving in Ireland
UFC star Conor McGregor, shown Jan. 26, 2020, was the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championships in two different weight classes simultaneously. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- UFC superstar Conor McGregor was arrested for "alleged road traffic violations" in his native Dublin, Ireland, his representatives announced Wednesday.

"Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations," Karen Kessler, a spokeswoman for McGregor, said in a statement. "He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

Advertisement

Under law, the Garda -- Ireland's police force -- doesn't release the names of those arrested. However, spokeswoman Sgt. Margaret Flanagan told ESPN that a man in his 30s was arrested Tuesday for "an incident of dangerous driving" in Dublin's Palmerstown section.

Flanagan said the man was transported to Lucan Garda Station, where he was later charged and released "pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

RELATED Conor McGregor: UFC 'knew I had stress fractures' before Dustin Poirier bout

The 33-year-old McGregor is the biggest star in UFC history. Nicknamed "The Notorious," he was the first UFC fighter to hold two championships in two different weight classes simultaneously, winning both the featherweight and lightweight titles.

Most recently, McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. During that bout, McGregor fractured his leg at the end of the first round in a freak accident.

Advertisement

McGregor has been training for a late 2022 comeback from the gruesome injury. Last week, he expressed a desire to jump to the 170-pound division to challenge current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

RELATED UFC's Conor McGregor gets 3-hour surgery, vows to return

"I believe versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I'm eyeballing at the minute," McGregor said. "... And I feel confident against Usman. A jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What's he going to do? Where's the danger there? I don't see a danger with him."

Outside the octagon, McGregor has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, including several driving offenses and a 2018 arrest in Brooklyn when he tossed a hand dolly through a bus window to intimidate bitter rival and former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In 2019, McGregor pleaded guilty to assault after punching an older man at a Dublin bar and was fined about $1,100.

RELATED UFC's Conor McGregor sells majority of whiskey brand for $600M

Latest Headlines

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral shows off arm, mobility for NFL teams at pro day
NFL // 6 minutes ago
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral shows off arm, mobility for NFL teams at pro day
March 23 (UPI) -- Rebels quarterback Matt Corral put his right arm and apparently healthy right ankle on display for prospective NFL teams at the Ole Miss pro day Wednesday.
Adidas network allows student athletes to profit off their name, image
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Adidas network allows student athletes to profit off their name, image
March 23 (UPI) -- Adidas said Wednesday it's creating a network to allow more than 50,000 student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.
Astros see gap from Carlos Correa exit, but remain upbeat for season's success
MLB // 7 hours ago
Astros see gap from Carlos Correa exit, but remain upbeat for season's success
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 23 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros admit a gap exists in their roster at spring training after Carlos Correa's departure, but players are confident the front office can field another strong team to avenge its World Series loss.
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins
NFL // 8 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins
March 23 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday agreed to trade All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks.
Dolphins attempt to better protect Tua with signing of OT Terron Armstead
NFL // 12 hours ago
Dolphins attempt to better protect Tua with signing of OT Terron Armstead
March 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins made a big investment in attempting to protect franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by agreeing to a five-year contract with top free agent tackle Terron Armstead.
Bryson DeChambeau returns to PGA Tour, admits table tennis injury
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau returns to PGA Tour, admits table tennis injury
March 23 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau is set to return this week to the PGA Tour, ending an injury-related hiatus from the sport. The No. 13 golfer in the world also admitted he sustained his wrist injury during a game of table tennis.
Zion Williamson shows off injury progress with dunk video
NBA // 13 hours ago
Zion Williamson shows off injury progress with dunk video
March 23 (UPI) -- Zion Williamson provided a progress update on his recovery from a fractured foot with a video he posted to social media, which featured the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star throwing down an acrobatic dunk.
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis rips NCAA for transgender swimmer's gold medal
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis rips NCAA for transgender swimmer's gold medal
March 22 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an official proclamation declaring Emma Weyant the "rightful winner" of an NCAA women's swimming championship race over transgender competitor Lia Thomas.
Australian tennis player Ash Barty, world women's No. 1, retires at age 25
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Australian tennis player Ash Barty, world women's No. 1, retires at age 25
March 22 (UPI) -- Ash Barty, the top-ranked women's tennis player in the world, announced her retirement from the sport Tuesday.
Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys
NHL // 22 hours ago
Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys
March 22 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will wear a Justin Bieber-designed alternate jersey for Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, it was announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis rips NCAA for transgender swimmer's gold medal
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis rips NCAA for transgender swimmer's gold medal
Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams for no-shows at Jackson State pro day
Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams for no-shows at Jackson State pro day
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins
Bryson DeChambeau returns to PGA Tour, admits table tennis injury
Bryson DeChambeau returns to PGA Tour, admits table tennis injury
Zion Williamson shows off injury progress with dunk video
Zion Williamson shows off injury progress with dunk video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement