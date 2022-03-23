UFC star Conor McGregor arrested for alleged reckless driving in Ireland

UFC star Conor McGregor, shown Jan. 26, 2020, was the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championships in two different weight classes simultaneously. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- UFC superstar Conor McGregor was arrested for "alleged road traffic violations" in his native Dublin, Ireland, his representatives announced Wednesday. "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations," Karen Kessler, a spokeswoman for McGregor, said in a statement. "He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station." Advertisement

Under law, the Garda -- Ireland's police force -- doesn't release the names of those arrested. However, spokeswoman Sgt. Margaret Flanagan told ESPN that a man in his 30s was arrested Tuesday for "an incident of dangerous driving" in Dublin's Palmerstown section.

Flanagan said the man was transported to Lucan Garda Station, where he was later charged and released "pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

The 33-year-old McGregor is the biggest star in UFC history. Nicknamed "The Notorious," he was the first UFC fighter to hold two championships in two different weight classes simultaneously, winning both the featherweight and lightweight titles.

Most recently, McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. During that bout, McGregor fractured his leg at the end of the first round in a freak accident.

McGregor has been training for a late 2022 comeback from the gruesome injury. Last week, he expressed a desire to jump to the 170-pound division to challenge current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

"I believe versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I'm eyeballing at the minute," McGregor said. "... And I feel confident against Usman. A jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What's he going to do? Where's the danger there? I don't see a danger with him."

Outside the octagon, McGregor has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, including several driving offenses and a 2018 arrest in Brooklyn when he tossed a hand dolly through a bus window to intimidate bitter rival and former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In 2019, McGregor pleaded guilty to assault after punching an older man at a Dublin bar and was fined about $1,100.