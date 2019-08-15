Video shows UFC star Conor McGregor striking elderly man in Dublin bar

UFC star Conor McGregor last fought at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A video has surfaced that appears to show UFC fighter Conor McGregor punching an elderly man in the face at a bar in Ireland earlier this year.

In the video published Thursday by TMZ Sports, McGregor is shown pouring drinks April 6 at The Marble Arch Bar in Dublin. He pumped his fist in the air before throwing a left-handed jab at a man seated at the bar.

Before the punch, McGregor appeared to offer the elderly patron a drink twice but was rejected. The UFC star was escorted out of the pub by two individuals after the incident. The man remained seated at the bar.

"You're talking about a pub in Ireland. Know how many guys get punched in the face every day in a pub in Ireland? Yeah, a lot," UFC president Dana White said. "But, this is a high-profile guy. ... The bottom line is when you're not a regular guy, you're a high-profile guy, and you're a professional fighter, you can't do it.

"When you're Conor McGregor, you can't do it."

Police in Ireland are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made, according to TMZ Sports.

The incident is the latest for McGregor, who has had a string of legal troubles. In April 2018, the fighter was arrested for his involvement in an altercation at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He was caught on video throwing a metal dolly through a bus window, injuring multiple fighters.

In October, McGregor was involved in a post-fight brawl after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He was suspended six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

While in South Florida, McGregor was accused of stealing and smashing a man's phone in March. The charges were dropped in May.