Conor McGregor pleads guilty to disorderly conduct, avoids jail

July 26 (UPI) -- UFC star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct Thursday, stemming from an incident in April at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

He faced a dozen criminal charges before striking a plea deal with prosecutors. Those charges included two counts of felony criminal mischief. McGregor's SBG Ireland teammate Cian Cowley also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for his role in the incident, according to the BBC and ESPN.

McGregor was sentenced to complete five days of community service and an anger management course. McGregor also has to pay restitution to the bus company for the damage. Fighters Ray Borg, Jason Ledbetter and Michael Chiesa each received orders of protection.

McGregor gave a statement after appearing in court at the Kings County Supreme & Family Court Building.

"I just want to say I'm thankful to the district attorney and the judge for allowing me to move forward. I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans: thank you for your support."

McGregor turned himself in April 5 in Brooklyn after he was seen on video causing a scene in the loading area of Barclays Center during UFC 223 media day. He threw several items at a bus carrying UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. He also threw a hand dolly at the bus, breaking a window and causing an injury to at least one passenger.

"This is a fair resolution that holds the defendant accountable, ensures restitution for the victims and requires the defendant to perform community service where he can reflect on his conduct and give back to society," the Brooklyn district attorney's office said in a statement.

McGregor has not fought in UFC since 2016. His last fight overall came in August in a boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.