Google is honoring the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

March 4 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the start of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing with a new Doodle. Google's homepage on Friday features a group of animals moving down a snowy mountain including a horse and bear who are taking part in wheelchair curling. Advertisement

"The competitive critters featured in today's Doodle have gathered from all over the world under the winter sky to keep their cool and put their opponents on ice. Who will be pouncing on victory and scurrying home an international legend?" Google said.

Google previously released a Doodle in February to mark the start of the Winter Olympics that also used athletic animals.

The International Paralympic Committee announced on Thursday that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to compete at the Paralympic Winter Games due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Belarus has been aiding.