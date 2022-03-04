Famous birthdays for March 4: Landon Donovan, Patricia Heaton

1/3

Landon Donovan brings the cup for the unveiling ceremony of the 2019 Gold Cup Groups and Schedule at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on April 10, 2019. The former soccer star turns 40 on March 4. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

March 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Portuguese Prince Henry, the Navigator, in 1394

-- Composer Antonio Vivaldi in 1678

-- Legendary Notre Dame football Coach Knute Rockne in 1888

-- Actor John Garfield in 1913

-- Author Alan Sillitoe in 1928

-- Economist Alice Rivlin in 1931

-- Actor/singer Barbara McNair in 1934

-- Actor Paula Prentiss in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author James Ellroy in 1948 (age 74)

-- Rick Perry, former energy secretary/Texas governor, in 1950 (age 72)

-- Musician/actor/producer Emilio Estefan in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Catherine O'Hara in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Patricia Heaton in 1958 (age 64)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Steven Weber in 1961 (age 61)

-- Musician Jason Newsted in 1963 (age 59)

-- Afghan writer Khaled Hosseini in 1965 (age 57)

-- Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson in 1967 (age 55)

-- Television personality/activist Chaz Bono in 1969 (age 53)

-- U.S. soccer player Landon Donovan in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Josh Bowman in 1988 (age 34)

-- Television personality Bobbi Kristina Brown in 1993

-- Model Brooklyn Beckham in 1999 (age 23)

-- Actor Miya Cech in 2007 (age 15)