Google celebrates the start of the Olympics with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle featured colorful drawings of animals participating in cold-weather sports to mark the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The artwork shows a cheetah snowboarding, a bunny ice skating and a duck skiing.

"The competitive critters featured in today's Doodle have gathered from all over the world under the winter sky to keep their cool and put their opponents on ice. Who will be pouncing on victory and scurrying home an international legend?" a message accompanying the GIF said.

"Find out over the next two weeks as the Games have officially begun!"

Beijing will make history Friday night as it becomes the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. Its Opening Ceremony will take place at Beijing National Stadium under COVID-19 restrictions and diplomatic boycotts.

Beijing also hosted the 2008 Summer Games.