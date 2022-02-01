Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. to debut NASCAR team at Daytona

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., shown June 3, 2021, joins NBA legend Michael Jordan and rapper Pitbull as celebrities who have become NASCAR team owners over the past two years. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to debut his own NASCAR team, The Money Team Racing, later this month at the Daytona 500. Mayweather's team secured sponsorship from sunglass company Pit Viper, and Kaz Grala will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for the retired boxing legend. Mayweather will team with co-owner William Auchmoody, who also will serve as TMT Racing's general manager. Advertisement

"I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn't worth doing to me," Mayweather said in a statement. "With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand."

Mayweather's team doesn't have a charter that would guarantee it a spot in the field at the season-opening Daytona 500, meaning Grala will have to race his way into the 40-car field for The Money Team Racing.

Tony Eury Jr., a former crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr., will call the shots from pit road for TMT Racing.

Advertisement

"It's an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather's entrance into NASCAR," Grala said in a news release. "It's a really exciting time in our sport as it globalizes and reaches new audiences.

"I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen. We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organization, but I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up."

The team indicated that it plans to compete in "select" races during the rest of the Cup Series season after Daytona.

The 44-year-old Mayweather is the latest star on the grid and joins NBA icon Michael Jordan and rapper Pitbull as celebrities who have become NASCAR team owners over the past two years. Earlier Tuesday, UFC President Dana White reached an agreement on a marketing partnership deal with Pitbull's Trackhouse Racing.

Mayweather retired from competitive boxing with an unblemished 50-0 record. He returned to the ring in July to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition bout.

During his career, Mayweather captured 15 major world championships from super featherweight to light middleweight.