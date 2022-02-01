Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 10:54 PM

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. to debut NASCAR team at Daytona

By Connor Grott
Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. to debut NASCAR team at Daytona
Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., shown June 3, 2021, joins NBA legend Michael Jordan and rapper Pitbull as celebrities who have become NASCAR team owners over the past two years. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to debut his own NASCAR team, The Money Team Racing, later this month at the Daytona 500.

Mayweather's team secured sponsorship from sunglass company Pit Viper, and Kaz Grala will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for the retired boxing legend. Mayweather will team with co-owner William Auchmoody, who also will serve as TMT Racing's general manager.

Advertisement

"I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn't worth doing to me," Mayweather said in a statement. "With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand."

RELATED Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin create NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as driver

Mayweather's team doesn't have a charter that would guarantee it a spot in the field at the season-opening Daytona 500, meaning Grala will have to race his way into the 40-car field for The Money Team Racing.

Tony Eury Jr., a former crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr., will call the shots from pit road for TMT Racing.

Advertisement

"It's an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather's entrance into NASCAR," Grala said in a news release. "It's a really exciting time in our sport as it globalizes and reaches new audiences.

RELATED YouTuber Logan Paul goes distance in boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen. We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organization, but I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up."

The team indicated that it plans to compete in "select" races during the rest of the Cup Series season after Daytona.

The 44-year-old Mayweather is the latest star on the grid and joins NBA icon Michael Jordan and rapper Pitbull as celebrities who have become NASCAR team owners over the past two years. Earlier Tuesday, UFC President Dana White reached an agreement on a marketing partnership deal with Pitbull's Trackhouse Racing.

RELATED NASCAR: Kyle Larson wins Cup Series Championship at Phoenix

Mayweather retired from competitive boxing with an unblemished 50-0 record. He returned to the ring in July to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition bout.

During his career, Mayweather captured 15 major world championships from super featherweight to light middleweight.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Ken Dorsey to replace Brian Daboll as Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator
NFL // 34 minutes ago
Ken Dorsey to replace Brian Daboll as Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills promoted quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator Tuesday, the team announced.
College football: Ex-Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams transferring to USC
Sports News // 2 hours ago
College football: Ex-Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams transferring to USC
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Tuesday on social media that he is transferring to USC.
Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. has surgery on broken foot
NBA // 2 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. has surgery on broken foot
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery for a broken bone in his left foot Tuesday, the team announced.
NFL's Denver Broncos officially put up for sale
NFL // 4 hours ago
NFL's Denver Broncos officially put up for sale
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL's Denver Broncos are officially listed on the market and likely will have the highest price tag in North American sports history.
Organizers say preparations complete ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Organizers say preparations complete ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Organizers in Beijing said Tuesday all preparations are now complete ahead of the start of the Winter Olympic Games on Friday.
China touts zero-tolerance for doping, new blood test ahead of Beijing Olympics
Sports News // 11 hours ago
China touts zero-tolerance for doping, new blood test ahead of Beijing Olympics
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- China reiterated Tuesday its zero-tolerance policy for doping, three days before the start of the Winter Olympic Games, while touting a new type of blood test that will make its formal debut in Beijing.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL
NFL // 14 hours ago
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ended speculation about his football future with a retirement announcement Tuesday morning on social media, thanking fans, teammates, coaches and his family for their support.
Breanna Stewart to return to WNBA's Storm in $228K supermax deal
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Breanna Stewart to return to WNBA's Storm in $228K supermax deal
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Free agent Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm agreed to a one-year deal, which will keep the 2018 WNBA MVP and three-time All-Star with the franchise in 2022.
Glove from Antonio Brown's Buccaneers meltdown up for auction
NFL // 14 hours ago
Glove from Antonio Brown's Buccaneers meltdown up for auction
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One of the gloves wide receiver Antonio Brown threw into the stands during his on-field meltdown in his final game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up for auction, with a bid of nearly $1,800 as of Tuesday morning.
Soccer: NWSL, union agree to higher salaries, free agency, health benefits
Soccer // 15 hours ago
Soccer: NWSL, union agree to higher salaries, free agency, health benefits
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- National Women's Soccer League players will receive higher salaries and be introduced to free agency for the first time as part of a new labor agreement, the 10-team league and players union announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL's Denver Broncos officially put up for sale
NFL's Denver Broncos officially put up for sale
Breanna Stewart to return to WNBA's Storm in $228K supermax deal
Breanna Stewart to return to WNBA's Storm in $228K supermax deal
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL
Rams, Bengals hopeful injured tight ends Higbee, Uzomah can play in Super Bowl LVI
Rams, Bengals hopeful injured tight ends Higbee, Uzomah can play in Super Bowl LVI
Glove from Antonio Brown's Buccaneers meltdown up for auction
Glove from Antonio Brown's Buccaneers meltdown up for auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement